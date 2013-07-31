TO,

THE MEMBERS

DEAR MEMBERS

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Twenty Fourth Annual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rupees in Lakhs) Current Year Previous Year 31.03.2017 31.03.2016 Gross Sales 6,008.65 6,551.15 Less: Taxes, Excise & VA1 2.98 2.38 Net Sales 6,005.67 6,548.77 Other Income 38.60 28.96 Total 6,044.27 6,577.73 Profit Before depreciation & taxation 280.66 274.78 Less: Depreciation 102.94 99.90 Less: Provision for Tax 62.31 56.17 Profit After Tax 115.41 118.71 Add: Balance b/f from P.Y. 807.63 688.92 Surplus available for appropriation 923.04 807.63 Appropriations: General Reserves - - Balance carried to B/S 923.04 807.63 Total 923.04 807.63

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves. An amount of Rs. 923.04 Lakhs is proposed to be retained in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Net revenues decreased to Rs. 6,005.67 Lakhs, a decline of around 8.29% against Rs. 6,548.77 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit before depreciation and taxation was Rs. 280.66 Lakhs against Rs. 274.78 Lakhs in the previous year. After providing for depreciation and taxation of Rs. 102.94 Lakhs & Rs.62.31 Lakhs respectively, the net profit of the Company for the year under review was placed at Rs. 115.41 Lakhs as against Rs. 118.71 Lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND

With a view to ploughing back profit into the business, your Directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity share capital as on 31st March, 2017 was Rs. 310.66 Lakhs. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. .

FINANCE

Cash and cash equivalents as on 31st March, 2017 was Rs. 11.12 Lakhs. The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits within meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

MATERIAL CHANGE BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

There have been no material change and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate, and the date of the report. ‘

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNAL

During the year under review there has been no such significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE COMPANY/JOINT VENTURES

No Company has become or ceased to be subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

DIRECTORS

Shri Ramakanth Shivasamb Hegde (DIN - 00104469), Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

AUDITORS

M/s Bansal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Statutory Auditors of the Company having Firm Registration No. 100985 Wholds office until the conclusion of the 26th Annual General Meeting for the block period of 5 years, subject to ratification by the members at every Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received written consent and a certificate u/s 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 from them to the effect that their appointment, if made, shall be in accordance with the conditions as prescribed. The Statutory Auditors have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

AUDITORS REPORT

The observations made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013 it is hereby confirmed that:

a) in the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and of Profit and Loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31s March, 2017;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, is annexed herewith as "Annexure A".

NUMBER OF MEETING OF THE BOARD

During the year 2016-17, the Board of Directors met six times viz on 20"May, 2016; 17th June, 2016; 22nd July, 2016; 15th September, 2016; 10th November, 2016 and 3rd March, 2017.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company was not required to appoint Independent Directors under Section 149(4) and Rule 4 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 hence no declaration has been obtained.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with the workers and employees at all levels.

CORPORATEGOVERNANCE

(i) All elements of remuneration package such as salary, benefits, bonuses, stock options, pensions etc. paid for the year ended 31st March, 2017 to Whole Time Directors are stated herein below:

Name Designation Tenure of Appointment Salary (In Rs.) Perquisites (in Rs.) Gross Remuneration (in Rs.) Shri Sharat Jain Whole Time Director 3 years w.e.f 01.09.2016 to 31.08.2019 50,00,000 28,800 50,28,800 Shri Ramakanth Shivasamb Hegde Whole Time Director 5 years w.e.f. 01.09.2015 to 31.08.2020 16,20,000 28,800 16,48,800

* It does not include Rs. 40,575/- towards premium paid for mediclaim policy.

(ii) Details of component and performance linked incentives along with performance criteria: N.A.

(iii) Service Contracts, Notice period, Severance Fees: There are no severance fees, other benefits, bonus or stock options. Either party may terminate the appointment on three months notice in writing.

(iv) Stock Options details: Nil

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has well defined internal control system. The Companys internal control system includes organisational design, written policies and procedures, barriers to protect assets and all personnel. It is designed to discourage occurrence of errors or irregularities and to identify, within a reasonable time frame, errors or irregularities that may occur. It provides for safeguarding of assets, proper recording of transactions, and the efficient and effective accomplishment of the units goals and objectives including compliance with state and federal rules and regulations.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS ETC. AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 178(3)

The Company was not required to constitute a Nomination and Remuneration Committee under Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 6 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Stakeholders Relationship Committee under Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013. However The Company has constituted a Shareholders/lnvestors Grievance Committee for redressing investors complaints like transfer of shares, non-receipt of annual reports and other.

RELATED PARTYS APPOINTMENT TO AN OFFICE OR PLACE OF PROFIT

The Board of Directors at its meeting on 15,h September, 2016 had appointed Ms. Riddhi Jain daughter of Shri Sharat Jain, Whole Time Director of the Company, as Business Development Manager w.e.f.16th September, 2016 for a period of five years on the remuneration as decided by the Company and also revised the salary of Smt. Rachna Jain w.e.f. 1st October, 2016 for the remaining tenure of her services.

Keeping in view of the day to day involvement of Smt. Rachna Jain and Ms. Riddhi Jain in the working of the Company, the Board of Directors at its meeting on 5th August, 2017 again revised the salary of both of them w.e.f. 1st October, 2017 for the remaining tenure of service.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company and includes periodic review of such risks and also documentation, mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. Some of the risks that the Company is exposed to are financial risks, commodity price risks, regulatory risk.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place, a new Act viz The Sexual Harassment of Women at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9" December, 2013. Under the said Act every Compahy is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Company has adopted a policy for prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Yours Directors are grateful to the Banks, Shareholders, Customers, Distributors, Authorised Dealers, Suppliers and all other business constituents for the valued co-operation and support extended by them to the Company during the year under review.

Your Directors sincerely wish to thanks the workers, staff and executives of the Company for the continuous hard work put in by them.

By Order of the Board of Directors Place: Faridabad Vinod Ahuja Dated: 5th August, 2017 Chairman (DIN - 00030390)

ANNEXURE "A" TO DIRECTORS REPORT 2016-2017

(A) INFORMATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 8(3) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014 AND FORMING PART OF THE REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

I. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

i) The Company is constantly focussed on finding out new ways for reducing the consumption of energy. Energy conservation, one of the vital area, has been made an integral part of the induction training programme for new employees. Regular studies are being done for further improvement in the area. The comparative details showing usage of "Power & Fuel Consumption" are as under:

A) POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION 31.03.2017 31.03.2016 1. Electricity a) Purchased i) Units (in Lakhs) 15.11 19.34 ii) Total Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 131.10 166.32 iii) Rate / Unit (Rs.) 8.68 8.60 b) Own Generation (Through Diesel Generator) i) Units (in Lakhs) 1.03 0.79 ii) Units per Ltrs. of Diesel Oil 3.08 2.80 iii) Cost per Unit (Rs.) 17.12 17.39 2. Coal/Pet Coke i) Quantity (in M. T.) 1,106.50 1,414.51 ii) Total Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 100.69 126.39 iii) Average Rate (Per Kg.) 9.10 8.94 B) CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION (Product: Cotton Knitted Fabrics, Cotton Knitted Processed Fabrics & Knitwear Garments) a) Electricity ft i) For Cotton Knitted Fabrics (Unit per M.T.) 390 665 ii) For Cotton Knitted Processed Fabrics (Unit per M.T.) 1,859 1,762 iii) For Knitwear Garments (Unit per 1,000 Pcs.) 260 310 b) Coal/Pet Coke (kgs.) per M.T. 1,746 1,769 c) Steam (Tonnes) NIL NIL ii) STEPS TAKEN FOR UTILISING ALTERNATE SOURCE OF ENERGY NIL NIL iii) THE CAPITAL INVESTMENT ON ENERGY CONSERVATION EQUIPMENTS NIL NIL

II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption Nil (ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction Nil (iii) In case of Imported technology The Company has not imported any technology (iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO :

2016-2017 2015-2016 (Rupees) (Rupees) a) Total Foreign Exchange Earned (i) FOB value of exports 533,431,821 601,448,306 (ii) Others 1,589,643 439,575 b) Total Foreign Exchange Used (i) Raw Material 5,459,911 6,328,211 (ii) Packing Material 2,785,043 2,770,701 (iii) Other Goods 277,210 140,793 (iv) Commission 6,827,990 8,179,337 (v) Foreign Travel 1,834,350 1,000,609 (vi) Others 2,454,893 1,472,523