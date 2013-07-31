iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.05
(-4.93%)
Jul 31, 2013

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

60.05

65.48

68.43

61.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.29

-4.31

10.86

42

Raw materials

-27.2

-34.09

-36.45

-34.3

As % of sales

45.29

52.06

53.26

55.57

Employee costs

-5.24

-4.66

-4.21

-3.86

As % of sales

8.73

7.12

6.16

6.26

Other costs

-24.28

-23.43

-24.36

-20.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.44

35.78

35.59

33.13

Operating profit

3.32

3.28

3.4

3.1

OPM

5.52

5.02

4.97

5.02

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.99

-1.06

-1.02

Interest expense

-0.89

-0.83

-1.14

-1.14

Other income

0.38

0.28

0.14

0.21

Profit before tax

1.77

1.74

1.34

1.14

Taxes

-0.62

-0.56

-0.42

-0.39

Tax rate

-35.05

-32.12

-31.94

-34.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.15

1.18

0.91

0.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.15

1.18

0.91

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-2.77

30.06

20.75

31.66

NPM

1.92

1.81

1.33

1.22

