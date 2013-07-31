Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
60.05
65.48
68.43
61.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.29
-4.31
10.86
42
Raw materials
-27.2
-34.09
-36.45
-34.3
As % of sales
45.29
52.06
53.26
55.57
Employee costs
-5.24
-4.66
-4.21
-3.86
As % of sales
8.73
7.12
6.16
6.26
Other costs
-24.28
-23.43
-24.36
-20.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.44
35.78
35.59
33.13
Operating profit
3.32
3.28
3.4
3.1
OPM
5.52
5.02
4.97
5.02
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.99
-1.06
-1.02
Interest expense
-0.89
-0.83
-1.14
-1.14
Other income
0.38
0.28
0.14
0.21
Profit before tax
1.77
1.74
1.34
1.14
Taxes
-0.62
-0.56
-0.42
-0.39
Tax rate
-35.05
-32.12
-31.94
-34.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.15
1.18
0.91
0.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.15
1.18
0.91
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-2.77
30.06
20.75
31.66
NPM
1.92
1.81
1.33
1.22
