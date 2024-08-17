Mangalam Ventures Ltd Summary

Mangalam Ventures Limited primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. It provides cotton knitted fabrics, cotton knitted grey/dyed fabrics, and knitwear garments. The company also exports its products. In addition, it engages in e-content development business. The company was formerly known as Sonia Textiles Limited. Mangalam Ventures Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Mangalam Ventures incorporated in 1993 as Sonia Textiles Limited. The company is promoted by Sharat Jain. The company started with an objective to manufacture grey knitted fabrics and knitwear garments such as single jersey, double jersey, interlock and rib fabrics in the first phase and eventually undertake backward and forward integration.The company was converted into public limited company on August 9, 1994. In 1996, company started its own dyeing and finishing line. In February 2007, the company changed its name to present one. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Faridabad in Haryana.The company has an installed production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted fabrics, 1,800 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted dyed fabrics and 1,350,000 pieces per annum of knitwear garments.