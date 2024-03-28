Manglam Global Corporations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
0.63
0.63
0.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.34
-0.12
-0.21
-0.21
Net Worth
2.81
0.51
0.42
0.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.81
0.51
0.42
0.42
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.5
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0.36
0.4
0.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.11
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.26
0.42
0.46
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.31
0.07
0.01
0
Total Assets
2.81
0.51
0.41
0.41
