Manglam Global Corporations Ltd Share Price Live

10.5
(0%)
Mar 28, 2024|04:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.5
  • Day's High10.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low10.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.04
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

10.5

Day's Low

10.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.31

P/E

75

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.73%

Non-Promoter- 37.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

0.63

0.63

0.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.34

-0.12

-0.21

-0.21

Net Worth

2.81

0.51

0.42

0.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

-0.21

0.52

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manglam Global Corporations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rohit Agrawal

Managing Director

Rahul Agrawal

Director

Krati Maheshwari

Director

Anshika Goyal

Independent Director

Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nalini Kankani

Registered Office

No 509 Loha Bhavan,

93 P D Mello Rd Carnac Bunder,

Maharashtra - 400009

Tel: 91-22-2348 0344

Website: http://www.kiltd.in

Email: ksh.inv.ltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Kshitij Investments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Kshitij Investments Private Limited on May 22, 1979. The Company subsequently changed its name to Kshitij Inves...
Reports by Manglam Global Corporations Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Manglam Global Corporations Ltd share price today?

The Manglam Global Corporations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd is ₹3.31 Cr. as of 28 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd is 75 and 1.16 as of 28 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manglam Global Corporations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd?

Manglam Global Corporations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manglam Global Corporations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

