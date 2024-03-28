Manglam Global Corporations Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE I

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of your company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

INTRODUCTION:

This Management Discussion and Analysis report provides an overview of the performance and key developments of KSHITIJ INVESTMENTS LIMITED in the fiscal year 2023-24. Despite the absence of trading activities in recent years, this report aims to provide insights into the companys operational status, financial condition, market conditions, and future prospects.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company is engaged in the trading of iron and steel trading industry. However, for some time our company has not been actively engaged in any trading activities within this sector. we have faced challenges that have led us to temporarily suspend our trading operations. During this period of non-engagement, we have focused our efforts on alternative strategies, such as internal restructuring, diversification, or exploring new business opportunities.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & REVIEW

During the year under review, the Standalone Total Income was Rs.226.29 lakhs against Rs.19.20 lakhs for the corresponding previous year.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

As the Company is into single reportable segment therefore, segment wise performance is not applicable.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The growth of your Companys portfolio is linked to the overall economic growth. Primary risk to the business will be on account of adverse changes to the economy. Further, Operational risks encompass a wide range of factors, including inventory management, logistics, quality control, and technological disruptions. Inefficient inventory management can result in carrying costs, obsolescence, or stock outs. Logistic challenges can lead to delays, increased transportation costs, and customer dissatisfaction. Embracing technology, implementing robust operational processes, and continuously improving efficiency can help mitigate operational risks. Implementing robust compliance programs and staying updated on regulatory changes are essential to mitigate regulatory risks.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Directors are under the process of exploring other avenues of diversifying into new areas of business.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has robust internal control-systems in place which are commensurate with the size and nature of the business. The internal control is aligned with statutory requirements and designed to safeguard the assets of the Company. The Management reviews and strengthens the controls periodically.

SUBSIDIARIES

Your Company has no subsidiary Companies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within? the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.