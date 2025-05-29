Board Meeting 29 May 2025 22 May 2025

Kshitij Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

Kshitij Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 11th February 2025 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at C/o Chandra Shakher Agrawal Mangalwara Bazaar Next to Agrawal Readymade Stores Piparia Hoshangabad- 461775 Madhya Pradesh India to consider the following matters: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report; 2. Approval of any transactions entered into by the company with a related party in its ordinary course of business which are on an arms length basis 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is to inform you that Board of Directors of Manglam Global Corporations Limited (Formerly known as Kshitij Investments Limited) (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 11th February, 2025 (Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M.) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Kshitij Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited financial statements along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. The Close the Bank accounts in the name of the company in Mumbai 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Kshitij Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note of Resignation of Mr. Pranav Rajkumar (DIN: 00289342) from the post of Executive Director of the company In compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is to inform you that Board of Directors of Kshitij Investments Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 17th September, 2024, has inter alia taken on record and approved the following as mentioned- (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Mr. Pranav Rajkumar (DIN: 00289342), Executive Director of the company has resigned with effect from date as mentioned in his resignation letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Kshitij Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Board meeting for approval and adoption of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

taken on record and approved the following: 1. To convene the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 3:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2. Appointment of Ravi Patidar and Associates, Practising Company Secretaries (Memebrship No. 55749) as a scrutinizer for conducting evoting. 3. Notice of AGM and Board Report for the financial year 2023-24 as presented by the Compliance officer

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024