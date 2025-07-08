Kshitij Investments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Kshitij Investments Private Limited on May 22, 1979. The Company subsequently changed its name to Kshitij Investments Limited and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 03, 1979. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of trading in Iron & Steel and providing engineering services and other services for the Iron and Steel Industry. The Company incurred losses in the same. The Company is a core investment company. Presently, it has no operations. Currently the management is considering other business avenues.
