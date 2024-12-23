Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.38
8.38
8.38
8.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.3
-23.16
-22.97
-24.75
Net Worth
-14.92
-14.78
-14.59
-16.37
Minority Interest
Debt
4.51
4.23
4.23
2.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.41
-10.55
-10.36
-13.42
Fixed Assets
0.77
0.79
0.81
0.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.89
-12.06
-12.06
-17.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.14
0.2
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-11.99
-12.15
-12.21
-17.49
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.21
2.31
Total Assets
-10.39
-10.55
-10.35
-13.42
