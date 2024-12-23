iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.38

8.38

8.38

8.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.3

-23.16

-22.97

-24.75

Net Worth

-14.92

-14.78

-14.59

-16.37

Minority Interest

Debt

4.51

4.23

4.23

2.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-10.41

-10.55

-10.36

-13.42

Fixed Assets

0.77

0.79

0.81

0.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-11.89

-12.06

-12.06

-17.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.14

0.2

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-11.99

-12.15

-12.21

-17.49

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.21

2.31

Total Assets

-10.39

-10.55

-10.35

-13.42

Manipal Fin. Cor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.