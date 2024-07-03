iifl-logo-icon 1
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024

  • Open7.15
  • Day's High7.15
  • 52 Wk High7.15
  • Prev. Close6.81
  • Day's Low7.15
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-17.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.06%

Indian: 34.22%

Non-Promoter- 65.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.38

8.38

8.38

8.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.3

-23.16

-22.97

-24.75

Net Worth

-14.92

-14.78

-14.59

-16.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.89

4.02

3.02

1.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

T Narayan M Pai

Independent Director

Vinoda C Sherigar

Independent Director

B Ashok Pai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hari Shankar Shukla

Independent Director

Hiriadka Mohandas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.84, Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd was promoted by the Pais of Manipal. The Company is concentrating only on recovery of its dues and settling the debts. The Company core activity is presently restricted to recovery of pending dues. Efforts are being made to contact the individual investors to refund the unclaimed investments.The companys rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5 received an overwhelming response. During 1994-95, the company opened two new branches, at Nellyadi, Karnataka, and at Malad, Bombay. The total number of branches of the company stands increased at 50.In view of the non-availability of sufficient limit for acceptance of deposits during 1994-95, the company could not attain the desired improvement in disbursements under its hire-purchase scheme.With the enhancement in the net worth position of the company consequent to allotment of shares and creation of additional reserves as in Mar.95, the company could improve its borrowing strength.The company suffered a loss of Rs.1591.16 lakhs for the year 1999-2000, as compared to Rs.177.54 lakhs in the previous year.
Company FAQs

What is the Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹5.99 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹5 and ₹7.15 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd?

Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.01%, 3 Years at 10.92%, 1 Year at 18.18%, 6 Month at 29.53%, 3 Month at 15.51% and 1 Month at 10.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.71 %

