Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.15
Prev. Close₹6.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹7.15
Day's Low₹7.15
52 Week's High₹7.15
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹-17.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.38
8.38
8.38
8.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.3
-23.16
-22.97
-24.75
Net Worth
-14.92
-14.78
-14.59
-16.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.89
4.02
3.02
1.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
T Narayan M Pai
Independent Director
Vinoda C Sherigar
Independent Director
B Ashok Pai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hari Shankar Shukla
Independent Director
Hiriadka Mohandas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.84, Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd was promoted by the Pais of Manipal. The Company is concentrating only on recovery of its dues and settling the debts. The Company core activity is presently restricted to recovery of pending dues. Efforts are being made to contact the individual investors to refund the unclaimed investments.The companys rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 5 received an overwhelming response. During 1994-95, the company opened two new branches, at Nellyadi, Karnataka, and at Malad, Bombay. The total number of branches of the company stands increased at 50.In view of the non-availability of sufficient limit for acceptance of deposits during 1994-95, the company could not attain the desired improvement in disbursements under its hire-purchase scheme.With the enhancement in the net worth position of the company consequent to allotment of shares and creation of additional reserves as in Mar.95, the company could improve its borrowing strength.The company suffered a loss of Rs.1591.16 lakhs for the year 1999-2000, as compared to Rs.177.54 lakhs in the previous year.
Read More
The Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹5.99 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹5 and ₹7.15 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.01%, 3 Years at 10.92%, 1 Year at 18.18%, 6 Month at 29.53%, 3 Month at 15.51% and 1 Month at 10.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.