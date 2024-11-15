|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results as on 30 9 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Un - audited financial results as on 30 9 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results as on 30.06.2024 to convene and hold 41st AGM etc. Un-audited financial results as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|6 Jun 2024
|Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR)- change in management- Re-submission by enclosing therein resignation letter.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results as on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial results as on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Appointment and changes among Non-Executive Non- Independent Director and CFO Change in Management- Appointment and changes among Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and CFO
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results as on 31.12.2023 Un-audited financial results as on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
