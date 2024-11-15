iifl-logo-icon 1
Manipal Finance Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

7.15
(4.99%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Manipal Fin. Cor CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results as on 30 9 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Un - audited financial results as on 30 9 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results as on 30.06.2024 to convene and hold 41st AGM etc. Un-audited financial results as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Announcement under Reg. 30 (LODR)- change in management- Re-submission by enclosing therein resignation letter.
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results as on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial results as on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Appointment and changes among Non-Executive Non- Independent Director and CFO Change in Management- Appointment and changes among Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and CFO
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
MANIPAL FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results as on 31.12.2023 Un-audited financial results as on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

