Manoj Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

53.77
(-0.43%)
May 12, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.99

5.99

1.67

1.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.78

0.59

0.83

0.47

Net Worth

9.77

6.58

2.5

2.14

Minority Interest

Debt

15.38

5.67

12.01

12.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.15

12.25

14.51

14.25

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.22

0.31

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.06

Networking Capital

21.1

10.76

13.94

13.58

Inventories

20.7

11.26

14.27

14.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1

0

0

0.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.44

0.23

0.31

0.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.42

-0.08

-0.71

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.03

-0.31

-0.56

-0.27

Cash

3.5

1.18

0.19

0.17

Total Assets

25.15

12.24

14.51

14.25

