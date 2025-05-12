Manoj Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.99
5.99
1.67
1.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.78
0.59
0.83
0.47
Net Worth
9.77
6.58
2.5
2.14
Minority Interest
Debt
15.38
5.67
12.01
12.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.15
12.25
14.51
14.25
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.22
0.31
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.08
0.07
0.06
Networking Capital
21.1
10.76
13.94
13.58
Inventories
20.7
11.26
14.27
14.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1
0
0
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.44
0.23
0.31
0.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.42
-0.08
-0.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.03
-0.31
-0.56
-0.27
Cash
3.5
1.18
0.19
0.17
Total Assets
25.15
12.24
14.51
14.25
