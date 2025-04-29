Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.99
5.99
1.67
1.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.78
0.59
0.83
0.47
Net Worth
9.77
6.58
2.5
2.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,510.8
|93.45
|3,11,683.97
|870
|0.31
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
519.35
|77.75
|53,567.6
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.31
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
11.28
|20.14
|7,168.76
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|8.51
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
519.85
|34.07
|7,054.8
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,914.4
|51.49
|5,950.34
|48.19
|0.46
|1,131.64
|330.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Shanthilal Jain
Executive director
S.Sunil
Whole Time Director
Raj Kumari M
Independent Director
Ranjith Kumar Sharup
Independent Director
Prathik P Daga
Independent Director
S Ramesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaneeta Khanna.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manoj Jewellers Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Manoj Jewellers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manoj Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 11 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manoj Jewellers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 11 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manoj Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manoj Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 11 May ‘25
Manoj Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.