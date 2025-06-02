|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Jun 2025
|26 May 2025
|Manoj Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2025 and other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.06.2025)
