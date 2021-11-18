Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present to you the Fourteenth Annual Report of MANOJ JEWELLERS PRIVATE LIMITED with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended 31.03.2021.

1. Financial Performance

During the year the performance of the company has remained satisfactory. The brief financial highlights are as follows.

(Amount in Rs Thousands)

PARTICULARS F.Y. 31.03.2021 F.Y. 31.03.2020 Operational Income 69,652 1,20,163 Other Income 38 2 Gross Income 69,690 1,20,165 Less: Expenses 67,000 1,16,502 Profit/ (loss) before Depreciation and Tax 2,690 3,663 Less: Depreciation 1.855 2,499 Profit/(loss) before tax 835 1,164 Less : Provision for taxation 71 377 Profit/(loss) after provisions for tax 764 787

Directors hope the more better performance and results in forthcoming years.

2. Reserves

The Directors of the Company propose to transfer a sum of Rs Nil to General Reserve out of the profits of the current year.

3. Dividend

Directors do not recommend any dividend during the year.

4. Deposits

The Company has not accepted or renewed any public deposits during the financial year 2020-21.

5. Composition and Number of meetings of Board

The Board consists of two non executive Directors. During the year there has been no change in the directorship of the Company. During year the directors met four times.

6. Declaration by Independent Directors

Being the private limited company, the declaration by Independent Directors is not applicable to the Company.

7. Auditors

MR. DINESH KUMAR JAIN, Chartered Accountants have been appointed as Statutory Auditors in the calendar year 2019 for five years to hold office till Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of the company in calendar year 2024. The consent and eligibility letter to act as Auditors of the company has been received by the company from the said firm of Auditors.

The observations made in Auditors Report are self explanatory and do not call for any clarification.

8. Secretarial Audit Report

Being a private limited company the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the Secretarial Audit Report are not applicable to the Company.

9. Loans, guarantees or investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company does not attract the provisions of section 186 during the year.

10. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Therefore, the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not attracted. Thus disclosure in form AOC-2 is not required. However, the disclosure of transactions with related party for the year, as per Accounting Standard - 18 Related Party Disclosures is given in the Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2021.

11. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

As required under Section 134(3)(m) read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

A. Conservation of energy

Conservation of energy is of utmost significance to the company. Operations of the company are not energy intensive. However every effort is made to ensure optimum use of energy by using energy efficient computers, processes and other office equipments. Constant efforts are made through regular/ preventive maintenance and upkeep of existing technical equipments to minimise breakdowns and loss of energy.

B. Technology Absorption

During the year the company has no transactions to report under technology absorption.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year the Company has no foreign exchange earnings or expenditure.

D. Research & Development activities

During the year the company has not undertaken any research and development related activities of any nature.

12. Policy on Corporate Social Responsibility

The company does not attract the applicability of the provisions of Section 135 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility during the year.

13. Disclosure relating to remuneration of employees

The company does not attract the provisions of sub rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 relating to above said disclosure during the year.

14. Disclosure relating to employees posted and working in a country outside India, not being directors or their relatives

The company does not attract the provisions of Sub Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 relating to above said disclosure during the year.

15. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to section 134(3) (c) and (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

a) the Company has followed the applicable accounting standards in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31-03-2021 and there is no material deviation from the previous year.

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2021 and of the profit for the year ended 31st March. 2021.

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities and;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts of the company on a going concern basis.

e) the Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules. 2014. an extract of the Annual Return of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021 has been given in the prescribed Form MGT-9 as Annexure- A.

Pursuant to the amendments to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company in Form MGT -7, for the financial year ended 31st March 2021 shall be available at the website of the Company - www.zullry.com.

17. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has put in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment mechanism in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year.

18. Human Resources

Your Company has successfully aligned human capital with business and organizational objectives. The emphasis has been on team work, skill development and development of leadership and functional capabilities of the employees.

19. Statement on Development and Implementation of Risk Management Policy

Risk management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimise, monitor and mitigate/ control the probability and /or impact of unfortunate events or to maximise the realisation of opportunities. The company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimisation Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the company and its mitigation process/ measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.

20. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

The company presently does not have any subsidiary or Joint Venture and Associate.

21. Acknowledgement:

The Directors are thankful to the shareholders, Employees, Central and State Government bodies, Banks, Financial Institutions and Customers at large, for their continued support and confidence posed with the Company.