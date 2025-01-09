Market Creators Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
0.11
0.02
-0.97
Net Worth
10.58
10.61
10.52
9.53
Minority Interest
Debt
5.01
4.56
9.55
2.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.6
15.17
20.07
12.09
Fixed Assets
0.87
0.86
0.8
0.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
2.62
-0.91
1.04
0.21
Inventories
9.86
10.31
8.67
7.65
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.13
1.22
1.59
1.79
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.84
5.13
1.4
1.37
Sundry Creditors
-12.76
-9.36
-9.22
-8.87
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.45
-8.21
-1.4
-1.73
Cash
12.1
15.21
18.21
11.13
Total Assets
15.59
15.16
20.06
12.08
