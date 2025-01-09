iifl-logo-icon 1
Market Creators Ltd Balance Sheet

15.76
(1.94%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

0.11

0.02

-0.97

Net Worth

10.58

10.61

10.52

9.53

Minority Interest

Debt

5.01

4.56

9.55

2.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.6

15.17

20.07

12.09

Fixed Assets

0.87

0.86

0.8

0.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.02

Networking Capital

2.62

-0.91

1.04

0.21

Inventories

9.86

10.31

8.67

7.65

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.13

1.22

1.59

1.79

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.84

5.13

1.4

1.37

Sundry Creditors

-12.76

-9.36

-9.22

-8.87

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-9.45

-8.21

-1.4

-1.73

Cash

12.1

15.21

18.21

11.13

Total Assets

15.59

15.16

20.06

12.08

