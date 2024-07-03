iifl-logo-icon 1
Market Creators Ltd Share Price

16.09
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.09
  • Day's High16.09
  • 52 Wk High19.09
  • Prev. Close16.41
  • Day's Low16.09
  • 52 Wk Low 8.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E56.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.37
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.89
  • Div. Yield0
Market Creators Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

16.09

Prev. Close

16.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

16.09

Day's Low

16.09

52 Week's High

19.09

52 Week's Low

8.86

Book Value

10.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.89

P/E

56.59

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Market Creators Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

Market Creators Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Market Creators Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.96%

Non-Promoter- 13.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 13.65%

Custodian: 52.38%

Share Price

Market Creators Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

0.11

0.02

-0.97

Net Worth

10.58

10.61

10.52

9.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.47

1.97

5.53

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Market Creators Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Market Creators Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

J. H. Shah

Whole-time Director

Rashmikant Acharya

Whole-time Director

Kalpesh Shah

Executive Director

Neela Jayantilal Shah

Independent Director

Nirav Patel

Independent Director

Kinnari Patel

Independent Director

Nishant Bipin Ramani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHIVANGI JOHARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Market Creators Ltd

Summary

Market Creators Limited is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The Company was started in 1991. It started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL, 48 public issues were managed. In 1995 with the vision of growing, it went public by getting listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Presently the promoters hold 69% of the paid up capital.The Company is presently engaged in Share Broking Activities, Trading and Investment in Equities. To strengthen presence in the Financial Market, the Company acquired Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in 1995. It traveled the success route, towards building a reputation as an integrated financial services provider, offering a wide spectrum of services. After a decade of presence in stock broking, it acquired membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, (BSE),Currency Derivatives on BSE,NSE and MCX and is Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, (CDSL). Its Group Company is Member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Derivatives and Commodities Exchange of India (NCDEX) making it a Corporate Broking House in the Financial Market.The Company recently entered the area of Merchant Banking. With this foray, it became a one stop financial house for all services and moved into the big league. The services are customer oriented and reach a spectrum of more than 15000 investors through 105 outlets span
Company FAQs

What is the Market Creators Ltd share price today?

The Market Creators Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Market Creators Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Market Creators Ltd is ₹16.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Market Creators Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Market Creators Ltd is 56.59 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Market Creators Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Market Creators Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Market Creators Ltd is ₹8.86 and ₹19.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Market Creators Ltd?

Market Creators Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.53%, 3 Years at 11.53%, 1 Year at 78.37%, 6 Month at 57.33%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 13.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Market Creators Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Market Creators Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 13.66 %

