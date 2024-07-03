SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹16.09
Prev. Close₹16.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹16.09
Day's Low₹16.09
52 Week's High₹19.09
52 Week's Low₹8.86
Book Value₹10.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.89
P/E56.59
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
0.11
0.02
-0.97
Net Worth
10.58
10.61
10.52
9.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.47
1.97
5.53
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
J. H. Shah
Whole-time Director
Rashmikant Acharya
Whole-time Director
Kalpesh Shah
Executive Director
Neela Jayantilal Shah
Independent Director
Nirav Patel
Independent Director
Kinnari Patel
Independent Director
Nishant Bipin Ramani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHIVANGI JOHARI
Summary
Market Creators Limited is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The Company was started in 1991. It started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL, 48 public issues were managed. In 1995 with the vision of growing, it went public by getting listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Presently the promoters hold 69% of the paid up capital.The Company is presently engaged in Share Broking Activities, Trading and Investment in Equities. To strengthen presence in the Financial Market, the Company acquired Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in 1995. It traveled the success route, towards building a reputation as an integrated financial services provider, offering a wide spectrum of services. After a decade of presence in stock broking, it acquired membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, (BSE),Currency Derivatives on BSE,NSE and MCX and is Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, (CDSL). Its Group Company is Member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Derivatives and Commodities Exchange of India (NCDEX) making it a Corporate Broking House in the Financial Market.The Company recently entered the area of Merchant Banking. With this foray, it became a one stop financial house for all services and moved into the big league. The services are customer oriented and reach a spectrum of more than 15000 investors through 105 outlets span
The Market Creators Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Market Creators Ltd is ₹16.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Market Creators Ltd is 56.59 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Market Creators Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Market Creators Ltd is ₹8.86 and ₹19.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Market Creators Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.53%, 3 Years at 11.53%, 1 Year at 78.37%, 6 Month at 57.33%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at 13.96%.
