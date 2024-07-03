Summary

Market Creators Limited is at the forefront of new ventures and developments. The Company was started in 1991. It started with consulting, financial accounting, project financing and merchant banking. Under the banner of MCL, 48 public issues were managed. In 1995 with the vision of growing, it went public by getting listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Presently the promoters hold 69% of the paid up capital.The Company is presently engaged in Share Broking Activities, Trading and Investment in Equities. To strengthen presence in the Financial Market, the Company acquired Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in 1995. It traveled the success route, towards building a reputation as an integrated financial services provider, offering a wide spectrum of services. After a decade of presence in stock broking, it acquired membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, (BSE),Currency Derivatives on BSE,NSE and MCX and is Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, (CDSL). Its Group Company is Member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Derivatives and Commodities Exchange of India (NCDEX) making it a Corporate Broking House in the Financial Market.The Company recently entered the area of Merchant Banking. With this foray, it became a one stop financial house for all services and moved into the big league. The services are customer oriented and reach a spectrum of more than 15000 investors through 105 outlets span

