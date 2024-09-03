|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Results - Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Scrutinizer report of Annual General Meeting which was held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024)
