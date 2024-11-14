Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Appointment of non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 15th October, 2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd September, 2024 Dear Sir, Please find attached herewith the revised outcome of the Board Meeting dated 03.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Appointment of Company secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Results - Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024