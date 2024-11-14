iifl-logo-icon 1
Market Creators Ltd Board Meeting

Market Creators CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Appointment of non Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 15th October, 2024
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd September, 2024 Dear Sir, Please find attached herewith the revised outcome of the Board Meeting dated 03.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Appointment of Company secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Results - Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
MARKET CREATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e 5th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

