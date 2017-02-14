Marvel Web Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.84
-3.81
-3.79
-3.75
Net Worth
1.16
1.19
1.21
1.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.16
1.19
1.21
1.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.16
1.18
1.21
1.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.16
1.18
1.21
1.24
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
1.16
1.18
1.21
1.24
No Record Found
