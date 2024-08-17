Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2.75
Prev. Close₹2.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.75
Day's Low₹2.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.84
-3.81
-3.79
-3.75
Net Worth
1.16
1.19
1.21
1.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
0
1.15
2.23
1.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.15
2.23
1.71
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Manju Rathi
Chairman
Pradeep Jain
Director
Sandhya Badekar
Director
Khushbu Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marvel Web Solutions Ltd
Summary
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the securities trading business in India. The company was formerly known as Marvel Capital & Finance (India) Ltd and is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
