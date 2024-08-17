iifl-logo-icon 1
Marvel Web Solutions Ltd Annually Results

2.75
(-3.51%)
Feb 14, 2017|10:36:32 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

0

1.15

2.23

1.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.15

2.23

1.71

Other Operating Income

0

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0

1.17

2.24

1.72

Total Expenditure

0

3.47

1.99

2.36

PBIDT

0

-2.28

0.25

-0.64

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0

-2.28

0.25

-0.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0

-2.28

0.23

-0.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0

-2.28

0.23

-0.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0

-2.28

0.23

-0.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.2

-4.59

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

5

5

0

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

40,04,427

40,04,427

33,48,700

33,48,700

Public Shareholding (%)

80.08

80.08

66.97

66.97

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,95,573

9,95,573

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

19.9

19.9

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-197.41

11.21

-38.01

PBDTM(%)

0

-197.41

11.21

-38.01

PATM(%)

0

-197.41

10.76

-40.93

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marvel Web Solutions Ltd

