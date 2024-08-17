Marvel Web Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
0
1.15
2.23
1.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.15
2.23
1.71
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0
1.17
2.24
1.72
Total Expenditure
0
3.47
1.99
2.36
PBIDT
0
-2.28
0.25
-0.64
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
-2.28
0.25
-0.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0
-2.28
0.23
-0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0
-2.28
0.23
-0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0
-2.28
0.23
-0.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.2
-4.59
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
0
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
40,04,427
40,04,427
33,48,700
33,48,700
Public Shareholding (%)
80.08
80.08
66.97
66.97
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,95,573
9,95,573
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
19.9
19.9
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-197.41
11.21
-38.01
PBDTM(%)
0
-197.41
11.21
-38.01
PATM(%)
0
-197.41
10.76
-40.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.