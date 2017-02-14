Marvel Web Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

(a) FINANCIAL SECTOR:

The overall economy has performed well in the year with a GDP growth of about 5%. However, despite ‘various economic and financial reforms, no major improvement is seen in the sector of financial business. The prolonged adverse factors prevailing in the same sector has continued to hamper the growth of concerned companies.

(b) SEGEMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

Segments have been identified in line with the Accounting Standard on Segment Reporting (-17),As taking into account the companys organization structure as well as the differential risks and return of these segments. Segment Revenue and Capital Employed figures includes expenses incurred at corporate level, which relate to the company as a whole.

(c) OUTLOOK FOR THE COMPANY:

With the improvement in economic activities your Company is expected to increase the business activities in future. However, Company is unable to infuse fresh fund of its own or vis strategic investor. The company will concentrate on its financial & investment banking business.

(d) OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The Company is totally relied on financial business, presently it is very difficult to compete in the market. The company is facing tight competition from big organization having wide network and sound financial conditions.

(e) RISKS & CONCERNS:

The Company is engaged in the business of finance and by its very nature is exposed to credit and investment risk. The company has been facing severe competition from the big companies which are in the similar business for longer time.

(f) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has not proper and adequate system of internal control looking to its size and business. The internal control system of the Company is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable, for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets.

(g) HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company is deriving maximum output from the existing employees through motivation. There has been no material development in human resources during the year under review.