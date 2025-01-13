MAS Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
163.99
54.66
54.66
54.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,604.97
1,451.07
1,285.93
1,117.91
Net Worth
1,768.96
1,505.73
1,340.59
1,172.57
Minority Interest
Debt
7,049.33
5,837.52
4,231.98
3,293.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.53
13.28
0.02
2.53
Total Liabilities
8,840.82
7,356.53
5,572.59
4,468.93
Fixed Assets
92.5
74.03
65.22
61.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
787.71
826.12
538.06
235.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.5
31.5
12.81
23.69
Networking Capital
-179.01
-256.91
-428.11
-653.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.52
4.27
1
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
105.42
73.55
62.53
58.1
Sundry Creditors
-15.74
-11.64
-14.12
-7.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-275.21
-323.09
-477.52
-703.62
Cash
842.29
771.63
830.81
996.86
Total Assets
1,575.99
1,446.37
1,018.79
663.79
