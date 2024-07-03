Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹267
Prev. Close₹267
Turnover(Lac.)₹430.95
Day's High₹268.4
Day's Low₹256.1
52 Week's High₹387.95
52 Week's Low₹240
Book Value₹133.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,671.52
P/E17.54
EPS15.29
Divi. Yield1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
163.99
54.66
54.66
54.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,604.97
1,451.07
1,285.93
1,117.91
Net Worth
1,768.96
1,505.73
1,340.59
1,172.57
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,283.87
978.6
690.24
627.39
709.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,283.87
978.6
690.24
627.39
709.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.52
2.43
0.93
0.32
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KAMLESH CHIMANLAL GANDHI
Director & Chief Executive Off
Darshana Saumil Pandya
Independent Director
BALABHASKARAN
Independent Director
CHETAN RAMNIKLAL SHAH
Independent Director
Umesh Rajanikant Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Bhaveshbhai Bhayani
Independent Director
Daksha Niranjan Shah
Independent Director
NARAYANAN SADANANDAN
Summary
MAS Financial Services Limited is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The Company operates out of Ahmedabad and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. The Company offers financial services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, Salaried Personal Loan, Housing Loans and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs. Its operations span a strong distribution network across 149 branches, strategically located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR.MAS Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 25, 1995 at Ahmedabad. The Company received a Certificate for Commencement of Business on May 29, 1995. The Company was initially registered as a Category A (public deposit taking) NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated May 8, 1998, issued by the RBI. In 2006, the Company received investment from Bellwether Microfinance Trust. During the year under review, MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Limited (MRHMFL) was incorporated as a subsidiary of the company. MRHMFL is primarily engaged in providing housing finance.Upon conversion of the company to a Category B (non-public deposit taking) NBFC, the company received a certificate of registration (bearing registration number B-01-00241) dated January 15, 2007, issued by t
The MAS Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹257.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MAS Financial Services Ltd is ₹4671.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MAS Financial Services Ltd is 17.54 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MAS Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MAS Financial Services Ltd is ₹240 and ₹387.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MAS Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.48%, 3 Years at 8.36%, 1 Year at -10.09%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at -5.37%.
