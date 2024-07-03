Summary

MAS Financial Services Limited is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The Company operates out of Ahmedabad and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. The Company offers financial services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, Salaried Personal Loan, Housing Loans and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs. Its operations span a strong distribution network across 149 branches, strategically located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR.MAS Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 25, 1995 at Ahmedabad. The Company received a Certificate for Commencement of Business on May 29, 1995. The Company was initially registered as a Category A (public deposit taking) NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated May 8, 1998, issued by the RBI. In 2006, the Company received investment from Bellwether Microfinance Trust. During the year under review, MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Limited (MRHMFL) was incorporated as a subsidiary of the company. MRHMFL is primarily engaged in providing housing finance.Upon conversion of the company to a Category B (non-public deposit taking) NBFC, the company received a certificate of registration (bearing registration number B-01-00241) dated January 15, 2007, issued by t

Read More