MAS Financial Services Ltd Share Price

257.45
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open267
  • Day's High268.4
  • 52 Wk High387.95
  • Prev. Close267
  • Day's Low256.1
  • 52 Wk Low 240
  • Turnover (lac)430.95
  • P/E17.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.14
  • EPS15.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,671.52
  • Div. Yield1.18
View All Historical Data
MAS Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

267

Prev. Close

267

Turnover(Lac.)

430.95

Day's High

268.4

Day's Low

256.1

52 Week's High

387.95

52 Week's Low

240

Book Value

133.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,671.52

P/E

17.54

EPS

15.29

Divi. Yield

1.18

MAS Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.51

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MAS Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

MAS Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.62%

Non-Promoter- 22.95%

Institutions: 22.95%

Non-Institutions: 10.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MAS Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

163.99

54.66

54.66

54.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,604.97

1,451.07

1,285.93

1,117.91

Net Worth

1,768.96

1,505.73

1,340.59

1,172.57

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,283.87

978.6

690.24

627.39

709.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,283.87

978.6

690.24

627.39

709.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.52

2.43

0.93

0.32

0.36

MAS Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MAS Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KAMLESH CHIMANLAL GANDHI

Director & Chief Executive Off

Darshana Saumil Pandya

Independent Director

BALABHASKARAN

Independent Director

CHETAN RAMNIKLAL SHAH

Independent Director

Umesh Rajanikant Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Bhaveshbhai Bhayani

Independent Director

Daksha Niranjan Shah

Independent Director

NARAYANAN SADANANDAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MAS Financial Services Ltd

Summary

MAS Financial Services Limited is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The Company operates out of Ahmedabad and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. The Company offers financial services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, Salaried Personal Loan, Housing Loans and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs. Its operations span a strong distribution network across 149 branches, strategically located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR.MAS Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 25, 1995 at Ahmedabad. The Company received a Certificate for Commencement of Business on May 29, 1995. The Company was initially registered as a Category A (public deposit taking) NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated May 8, 1998, issued by the RBI. In 2006, the Company received investment from Bellwether Microfinance Trust. During the year under review, MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Limited (MRHMFL) was incorporated as a subsidiary of the company. MRHMFL is primarily engaged in providing housing finance.Upon conversion of the company to a Category B (non-public deposit taking) NBFC, the company received a certificate of registration (bearing registration number B-01-00241) dated January 15, 2007, issued by t
Company FAQs

What is the MAS Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The MAS Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹257.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of MAS Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MAS Financial Services Ltd is ₹4671.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MAS Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MAS Financial Services Ltd is 17.54 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MAS Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MAS Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MAS Financial Services Ltd is ₹240 and ₹387.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MAS Financial Services Ltd?

MAS Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.48%, 3 Years at 8.36%, 1 Year at -10.09%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at -5.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MAS Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MAS Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.63 %
Institutions - 22.96 %
Public - 10.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR MAS Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

