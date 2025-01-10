To the Members of MAS Financial Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of MAS Financial Services Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Statement of cash flows and the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended.

BASISFOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. no. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Impairment of Loans: Principal Audit procedures Charge: INR 25.98 Crores for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Procedures performed by us have been enumerated herein below: Provision: INR 129.44 Crores as at 31st March, 2024 We performed end to end process walkthroughs to identify the key systems, applications and controls used in ECL processes. We tested the relevant manual (including spreadsheet controls), general IT and application controls over key systems used in ECL process. Under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, allowance for loan losses is determined using expected credit loss (‘ECL) estimation model. The estimation of ECL on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. The key areas where we identified greater levels of management judgement and therefore increased levels of audit focus in the Companys estimation of ECLs are: Key aspects of our controls testing involved following: Data inputs - The application of ECL model requires several data inputs. This increases the risk of completeness and accuracy of the data that has been used to create assumptions in the model. Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over the completeness and accuracy of the key inputs, data and assumptions into the Ind AS 109 impairment models. Model estimations - Inherently judgmental models are used to estimate ECL which involves determining Probabilities of Default ("PD"), Loss Given Default ("LGD"), and Exposures at Default ("EAD"). The PD and the LGD are the key drivers of estimation complexity in the ECL and as a result are considered the most significant judgmental aspect of the Companys modelling approach. Testing the ‘Governance Framework controls over validation, implementation and model monitoring in line with Reserve Bank of India guidance. Economic scenarios Ind AS 109 requires the Company to measure ECLs on an unbiased forward-looking basis reflecting a range of future economic conditions. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the economic scenarios used and the probability weights applied to them especially when considering the current uncertain economic environment. Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over the application of the staging criteria. Testing key controls relating to selection and implementation of material macro-economic variables and the controls over the scenario selection and application of probability weights. Qualitative adjustments Adjustments to the model-driven ECL results are recorded by management to address known impairment model limitations or emerging trends as well as risks not captured by models. They represent approximately 14.52% of ECL balances as at 31 March 2024. These adjustments are inherently uncertain and significant management judgement is involved considering internal assessment of emerging forward looking economic factors and related uncertainties. The underlying forecasts and assumptions used in the estimates of impairment loss allowance are subject to uncertainties which are often outside the control of the Company. Given the size of loan portfolio relative to the balance sheet and the impact of impairment allowance on the standalone financial statements, we have considered this as a key audit matter. Testing managements controls over authorisation and calculation of post model adjustments and management overlays. Disclosures: Testing managements controls on compliance with Ind AS 109 disclosures related to ECL. The disclosures regarding the Companys application of Ind AS 109 are key to explaining the key judgements and material inputs to the Ind AS 109 ECL results. Testing key controls operating over the information technology system in relation to loan impairment including system access and system change management, program development and computer operations. Test of details: Key aspects of our testing included: Sample testing over key inputs, data and assumptions impacting ECL calculations to assess completeness, accuracy and relevance of data and reasonableness of economic forecasts, weights, and model assumptions applied. Model calculations testing through re-performance, where possible. Test of details of post model adjustments, considering the size and complexity of management overlays, to assess the reasonableness of the adjustments by challenging key assumptions, inspecting the calculation methodology and tracing a sample of the data used back to source data. Assessing disclosures - We assessed whether the disclosures appropriately disclose and address the uncertainty which exists when determining ECL. In addition, we assessed whether the disclosure of the key judgements and assumptions made was sufficiently clear. Information Technology: In course of audit, our focus was on user access management, change management, segregation of duties, system reconciliation controls and system application controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems. We performed a range of audit procedures, which included: IT Systems and controls Review of the report of IS Audit carried during the year by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants pertaining to IT systems general controls including access rights over applications, operating systems and databases relied upon for financial reporting. The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on the automated controls in information systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. Our other processes include: IT general and application controls are critical to ensure that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner. Adequate controls contribute to mitigating the risk of potential fraud or errors as a result of changes to the applications and data. o selectively recomputing interest calculations and maturity dates; Due to the pervasive nature of role of information technology systems in financial reporting, in our preliminary risk assessment, we planned our audit by assessing the risk of a material misstatement arising from the technology as significant for the audit, hence the Key Audit Matter. o Selectively re-evaluating masters updation, interface with resultant reports; o Testing of the system generated reports and accounting entries manually for core financial reporting matters (i.e. verification around the computer system) o Evaluating the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the significant accounts-related IT automated controls which are relevant to the accuracy of system calculation, and the consistency of data transmission o Other areas that were independently assessed included password policies, system configurations, system interface controls, controls over changes to applications and databases.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTSA ND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our audit reports thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILIT Y FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIALSTAT EMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIESFOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIALSTAT EMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORTO N OTHER LEGALA ND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The backup of the books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode, has been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the year.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone Cash Flow Statement and standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. As stated in Note no. 21.2 of the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of proposed dividend is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of such accounting software where such feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets so as to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of the immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed under "Right of use asset" in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) (a) The Company is a non-banking finance company (‘NBFC) and does not hold any inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has availed sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the company with the said bank are materially in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the company.

(iii) (a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its borrowers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 8.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/ advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(d) The company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and /or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 8.1 and note 43.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans/ advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations for more than ninety days under the title "stage 3" loans.. According to the information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of the provisions of Section 185 of the Act and has complied with the applicable provisions of Section 186 (1) of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal, in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing the amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to the company.

(b) There were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are no statutory dues referred in above sub- clause, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any disputes except for the following:

Sr. no. name of Statute nature of dues Amount [ in Crores] period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.12 [*] AY 2017-2018 Deputy Commission of Income Tax (A)

[*] after adjusting the amount of refund claimed by the company amounting Rs. 0.33 Crore.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, we report that

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or interest thereon from any financial institution, banks, government or due to debenture holders during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans from banks and other financial institutions during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. Unutilised funds are held by the Company in the form of deposits or in current accounts till the time of subsequent utilisation. (d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for the long-term purpose.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are 10 instances of fraud by customers relating to availment of loans by falsifying the records and documents. The total amount of such frauds amounts to Rs. 0.87 Crore.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by management/Audit Committee, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all the transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor issued till date for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors".

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, we report that

(a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking

Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per information provided in course of our audit, the group to which the Company belongs does not have CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of other than ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account (as required) till the date of our report in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Relevant disclosures are made in Note 34 (c) of the Standalone financial statement of the Company.

"Annexure B" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial control clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAS Financial Service Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ["ICAI"]. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance

Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIALCO NTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENTLIMITATIO NSOF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLSO VER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.