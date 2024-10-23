|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly results and other business. Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM related matters and appointment of director Appointment of Mr. Dhvanil Gandhi and approving Annual report along with annexures. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Appointment of Statutory Auditor Results - Financial Results for the quarter June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results as on March 31 2024. Dividend Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Board approves fund raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results as on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bonus Issue Alteration of MOA Fund raising Re-appointment of WTD As per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
