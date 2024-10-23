iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MAS Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

248
(0.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:56 AM

MAS FINANC SER CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half yearly results and other business. Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM related matters and appointment of director Appointment of Mr. Dhvanil Gandhi and approving Annual report along with annexures. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Appointment of Statutory Auditor Results - Financial Results for the quarter June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results as on March 31 2024. Dividend Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Board approves fund raising (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results as on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
MAS Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bonus Issue Alteration of MOA Fund raising Re-appointment of WTD As per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

MAS FINANC SER: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MAS Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.