MAS Financial Services Ltd Dividend

244.4
(-1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:24:55 PM

MAS FINANC SER CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Apr 20244 Sep 2024-0.515.1Final
The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.51 per Equity share i.e. 5.10% of the face value of Rs. 10/- subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date from which dividend will be paid or demand draft / warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders, if approved by the shareholders will be informed to the Stock Exchange subsequent upon decided by the Board;
Dividend10 Jan 202423 Jan 202423 Jan 2024330Interim
Outcome of Board meeting Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three only) per Equity share i.e. 30.00% of the face value of Rs. 10/-. Board approves interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share. Change in Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend from January 22, 2024 to January 23, 2024 due to declaration of Holiday on January 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)

