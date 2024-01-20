The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 0.51 per Equity share i.e. 5.10% of the face value of Rs. 10/- subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date from which dividend will be paid or demand draft / warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders, if approved by the shareholders will be informed to the Stock Exchange subsequent upon decided by the Board;