MAS Financial Services Ltd Summary

MAS Financial Services Limited is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The Company operates out of Ahmedabad and specialises in providing retail financing services to the lower and middle-income groups of society. The Company offers financial services for Micro Enterprises Loans, SME Loans, Home Loans, Two Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, Salaried Personal Loan, Housing Loans and Commercial Vehicle Loans to satisfy their varied needs. Its operations span a strong distribution network across 149 branches, strategically located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR.MAS Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on May 25, 1995 at Ahmedabad. The Company received a Certificate for Commencement of Business on May 29, 1995. The Company was initially registered as a Category A (public deposit taking) NBFC pursuant to a Certificate of Registration dated May 8, 1998, issued by the RBI. In 2006, the Company received investment from Bellwether Microfinance Trust. During the year under review, MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Limited (MRHMFL) was incorporated as a subsidiary of the company. MRHMFL is primarily engaged in providing housing finance.Upon conversion of the company to a Category B (non-public deposit taking) NBFC, the company received a certificate of registration (bearing registration number B-01-00241) dated January 15, 2007, issued by the RBI.In 2008, the company received investment from Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) and ICICI Venture Fund Management Company Limited.In 2010, the company developed and implemented customised Enterprise Resource Planning system called MASEX. In 2012, the company received investment from DEG-Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft MBH (DEG). In 2013, the companys assets under management (AUM) crossed Rs 1000 crore.In 2014, Sarva Capital, then known as Lok Capital II LLC, purchased 2.17 crore compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares of the company from FMO.In 2015, the companys AUM crossed Rs 2000 crore. During the year under review, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company were listed on BSE Limited. In 2016, credit rating agency India Ratings & Research upgraded its rating of the companys bank loans to Ind A, with stable outlook. In 2017, the companys AUM crossed Rs 3000 crore. The company came out with an initial public offer (IPO) during the period from 6 October 2017 to 10 October 2017. The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of Rs 233 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 227.04 crore by the selling shareholders. The stock debuted at Rs 660 on BSE on 18 October 2017, a premium of 43.79% compared with the IPO price of Rs 459 per share.During the financial year 2018-19, the companys AUM crossed Rs 4000 crore.During the year 2018, the Company raised fund via initial public offering of 1,00,39,277 equity shares (comprising of fresh issue of 50,92,829 equity shares and offer for sale of 49,46,448 equity shares) of face value of Rs 10 each. During the year 2019, the Company started operations in Diyodar and Bhilwara.During FY 2019, the Company made investment in the equity share capital of its subsidiary, MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Limited up to a sum of Rs 9,00,00,000/-.During the year 2020, Company has started operations in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and added one more branch each in Jaipur and Jodhpur cities of Rajasthan.The Company has 69 branches Pan India as on March 31, 2022. As on April 1, 2022 the Company had 125 branches in 7 territories Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi NCR.The Company has 73 branches Pan India as on March 31, 2023. MAS had 268 sourcing intermediates for its Commercial Vehicle Loans and 242 for its Two-Wheeler Loans. As on March 31, 2023, the total borrowings of the Company stood at Rs 5,908.21 crore. Around 85% of the asset portfolio comprises of MSME loans, which qualifies as Priority Sector Lending.During the year 2022-23, MASFIN Insurance Broking Private Limited was incorporated as New subsidiary effective 05 August, 2022. The Company opened 6 branches in Gujarat, 2 branches in Maharashtra, 3 branches in Rajasthan, 9 branches in Madhya Pradesh, 3 branches in Karnataka along with a fresh location of Chhattisgarh. At the end of the FY 2022-23, the total branches were 149 and the Company served 9000+ Customer locations.