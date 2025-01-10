To,

The Members of Max India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of_ Max India Limited, ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASISF OR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

KEYAUD IT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements" section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

S. No. Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Evaluation of impairment indicators in Investments in Subsidiaries _ Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: The Company has significant Investment in equity and compulsory convertible preference shares in its Subsidiaries. The total Investment in Subsidiaries of Rs. 583.73 crore is recorded at cost net of provision for impairment as at 31st March 2024. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to evaluation of impairment assessment including the review and approval of forecasts and valuation models of investments in subsidiaries. The amount being significant to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the determination of impairment charge required the application of significant judgments by management, in particular with respect to determination of recoverable/fair value amount of these Investment. (Refer Note No. 5 of accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements) Assessed the carrying value/fair value calculations of material investment in subsidiaries, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined by us. Considering the significant investment in subsidiaries, the above matter and complexity involved in assessment of impairment of Investment in Subsidiaries on account of key assumptions involved such as discount rate, growth rate, market forecast, etc. and uncertainty involved, this is determined as key audit matter. Evaluated the adequacy of provision for impairment made in earlier years to compare the carrying amount of investments net of provision for impairment with the Recoverable Value. Tested the mathematical accuracy of the management computations with regard to cash flows and sensitivity analysis for valuing the investment made in material subsidiaries. We have evaluated the carrying value/fair value calculations of investment in subsidiaries, where applicable, to determine whether the valuations performed by the Company were within an acceptable range determined by us.

2 Evaluation of Related Party Transactions_ Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: The Company has entered into several transactions with related parties during the FY 2023-24 and same constitute significant part of Companys operating revenue comprising income from functional support services, rental income, interest on Loans to related parties etc. Other expenses include Professional charges, reimbursement of expenses, Management service charges etc. incurred w.r.t transactions with related parties. The Company also issued Inter- Corporate Deposits to Subsidiaries during the FY 2023-24. Obtained an understanding of the process for identifying related party transactions, performed a walkthrough and evaluated the design of controls related to the risk identified; Sought and obtained balance confirmation from related parties. Verified that the transactions are approved in accordance with internal procedures including involvement of key personnel at the appropriate level; (Refer Note No. 33 of accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for complete details of related party transactions). Reviewed the supporting documents to evaluate the managements assertions that the transactions were at arms length; we evaluated the business rationale of the transactions We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter because of risks with respect to completeness of disclosures made in the financial statements; potential non-compliance with statutory regulations governing related party relationships such as Companies Act 2013 and SEBI Regulations and the judgement involved in assessing whether transactions with related parties are undertaken at arms length. Evaluated the rights and obligations per the terms and conditions of the agreements and assessed whether the transactions were recorded appropriately; Reviewed whether the management have disclosed relationships and transactions in accordance with Ind AS 24. We have verified that the related party transactions are approved in accordance with internal procedures including involvement of key personnel at the appropriate level; We have reviewed the supporting documents to evaluate the managements assertions that the transactions were at arms length and evaluated the business rationale of the transactions. Reviewed the Benchmarking Report on transactions undertaken by Max India Limited with its group entities during the FY 2023-24 from a fair market value and commercial perspective. Also, reviewed the Benchmarking Report on transactions undertaken by Max India Limited with its group entities during the FY 2023-24 from a fair market value and commercial perspective.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors and Management is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information and, in doing so, consider whether such Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is any material misstatement in this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have not come across any such findings and hence there is nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGE WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE_ STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE INDA S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: a. Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public discloser about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in clauses 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid /provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Refer Note No. 29 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, if any, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, if any.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall: a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or b. provides any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: a. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or b. provides any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my/our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d (i) and d (ii) contain any material mis statement. v The Company did not declare or paid any dividend during the year and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(f) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention w.e.f. FY 2023-24.

For RAVI RAJAN & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 009073N/N500320)

Ravi Gujral Partner (Membership No. 514254) Place: Gurugram Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN: 24514254BKESQV1112

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE "A" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IN DA S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE MEMBERS OF MAX INDIA LIMITED

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company does not own Intangible Assets and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(i)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification as compared to book records. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not been commented upon.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made the investments in its two (2) wholly owned subsidiaries, details of which are mentioned in the below table:

Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiary Nature of Investment I nvestment amount (Rs. in lakhs) 1 Antara Senior Living Limited Compulsorily convertible preference shares 1850 2 Antara Assisted Care Services Limited Compulsorily convertible preference shares 10150

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has provided Loan/Inter Corporate Deposits of Rs. 3,302.59 lakhs to its wholly owned subsidiaries, Max Ateev Limited and Antara Senior Living Limited.

The details with respect to such Loan/Inter Corporate Deposit to its wholly owned subsidiary is given below:

Particulars Loan (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year _ Subsidiaries 3,302.59 Joint Ventures - Others (Lender) - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases _ Subsidiaries 3,300.00 Joint Ventures - Others -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investment made by the Company in the form of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares in its subsidiaries, guarantee provided to the lender w.r.t borrowings made by its subsidiary and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans to its step-down subsidiary are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Loan given to the wholly owned subsidiaries as mentioned in Note No. 38 was either fully repaid along with interest as per the repayment schedule or has not fallen due during FY 2023-24 and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d) and 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has granted loan of Rs. 3302.59 lakhs to its wholly owned subsidiaries at an interest rate of market borrowing rate plus 0.50% repayable on demand. and other than this, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and thus the requirements under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year and therefore, reporting under clause (v) of CARO

2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company. (vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. The provisions relating to Duty of Excise, Employees State Insurance, Duty of Custom and Cess are not applicable to the Company. (b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The provisions relating to duty of Excise, Employees State Insurance, Duty of Custom and Cess are not applicable to the Company. (c) Details of dues of Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues Financial Year Amount of Demand (Rs. in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax Corporate and Option Fees Demand on Guarantee 2015-16 495.27 Commissioner of Central CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, 2 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax Corporate Option Fees of Services Demand on Guarantee, and Import 2016-17 171.38 Delhi Commissioner of Central CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate, Delhi 3 Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax Corporate Guarantee Demand on 2017-18 16.27 Commissioner of Central CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate,Delhi 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2014-15 2,716 Delhi ,Punjab & Haryana High Court 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2021-22 147.73 Punjab & Haryana High Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction/s in the nature of income to the Company relating to the previous year which has been disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and thus the requirements under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable (x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has also not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and accordingly the requirements under clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company, if any, during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard (xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, companys audited Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the FY 2023-24, the Company is not meeting the PBC and thus is not required registration under section 45-IA Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable (c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the group has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us andonthebasisofthefinancialratios,ageingandexpected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In terms of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, Company is not required to spend on CSR activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For RAVI RAJAN & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 009073N/N500320)

Ravi Gujral Partner (Membership No. 514254) Place: Gurugram Date: 24th May, 2024 UDIN: 24514254BKESQV1112

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED IN PARAGRAPH 2(F) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL ANDR EGULATORYR EQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE INDA S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE MEMBERS OF MAX INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Max India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITYF OR INTERNAL FINANCIALC ONTROLS

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORSR ESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE INDA S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

I N HERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLSO VER FINANCIALR EPORTING WITHR EFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE INDA S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For RAVI RAJAN & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 009073N/N500320)