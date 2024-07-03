iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max India Ltd Share Price

265.85
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open279.7
  • Day's High279.7
  • 52 Wk High338
  • Prev. Close278.25
  • Day's Low257.95
  • 52 Wk Low 179.55
  • Turnover (lac)115.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value200.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,147.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Max India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

279.7

Prev. Close

278.25

Turnover(Lac.)

115.48

Day's High

279.7

Day's Low

257.95

52 Week's High

338

52 Week's Low

179.55

Book Value

200.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,147.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Max India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Max India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Max India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.93%

Non-Promoter- 8.22%

Institutions: 8.22%

Non-Institutions: 40.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Max India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.17

43.03

53.79

53.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

820.82

814.78

881.81

874.23

Net Worth

863.99

857.81

935.6

928.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

32.6

33.65

73.6

yoy growth (%)

-3.12

-54.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.78

-9.48

-28.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

7.61

10.4

-7.15

Depreciation

-2.17

-2.67

-3.08

Tax paid

-1.33

11.27

-3.08

Working capital

133.32

55.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.12

-54.27

Op profit growth

12.98

-263.5

EBIT growth

-26.36

-248.67

Net profit growth

-27.28

-107.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

175.63

201.03

229.88

120.88

211

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

175.63

201.03

229.88

120.88

211

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.21

12.42

7.56

8.7

327.51

View Annually Results

Max India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Max India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Analjit Singh

Managing Director

RAJIT MEHTA

Independent Director

Ashok Brijmohan Kacker

Non Executive Director

MOHIT TALWAR

Independent Director

SHARMILA MANSUR ALI TAGORE

Independent Director

PRADEEP PANT

Vice Chairperson

TARA SINGH VACHANI

Independent Director

Bhawna Agarwaal

Independent Director

Niten Malhan

Independent Director

Rohit Kapoor

Independent Director

Ajit Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Chawla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max India Ltd

Summary

New Max India Limited (MIL) was formed in June, 2020 after Max India - the erstwhile arm of the $4-billion Max Group - merged its healthcare assets into Max Healthcare and demerged its senior care and other allied businesses in June, 2020 into a new wholly owned subsidiary called Advaita Allied Health Services Limited which was later renamed as Max India Limited.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior careneeds. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and MedCare, and independent Residences for seniors. Max Indias investor list includes: IFC, New York Life, Nomura, TVF, Habrok Capital and Porinju Veliyath.Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/ activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies. Antaras first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In January 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida, Sector-150. Antaras Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Care at Home andMedCare products. They cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Max India Ltd share price today?

The Max India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Max India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max India Ltd is ₹1147.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Max India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Max India Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Max India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max India Ltd is ₹179.55 and ₹338 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Max India Ltd?

Max India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.64%, 3 Years at 54.81%, 1 Year at 22.85%, 6 Month at -13.25%, 3 Month at 9.40% and 1 Month at 6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Max India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Max India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.94 %
Institutions - 8.22 %
Public - 40.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Max India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.