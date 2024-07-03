SectorFinance
Open₹279.7
Prev. Close₹278.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.48
Day's High₹279.7
Day's Low₹257.95
52 Week's High₹338
52 Week's Low₹179.55
Book Value₹200.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,147.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.17
43.03
53.79
53.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
820.82
814.78
881.81
874.23
Net Worth
863.99
857.81
935.6
928.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
32.6
33.65
73.6
yoy growth (%)
-3.12
-54.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.78
-9.48
-28.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
7.61
10.4
-7.15
Depreciation
-2.17
-2.67
-3.08
Tax paid
-1.33
11.27
-3.08
Working capital
133.32
55.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.12
-54.27
Op profit growth
12.98
-263.5
EBIT growth
-26.36
-248.67
Net profit growth
-27.28
-107.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
175.63
201.03
229.88
120.88
211
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
175.63
201.03
229.88
120.88
211
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.21
12.42
7.56
8.7
327.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Analjit Singh
Managing Director
RAJIT MEHTA
Independent Director
Ashok Brijmohan Kacker
Non Executive Director
MOHIT TALWAR
Independent Director
SHARMILA MANSUR ALI TAGORE
Independent Director
PRADEEP PANT
Vice Chairperson
TARA SINGH VACHANI
Independent Director
Bhawna Agarwaal
Independent Director
Niten Malhan
Independent Director
Rohit Kapoor
Independent Director
Ajit Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Chawla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Max India Ltd
Summary
New Max India Limited (MIL) was formed in June, 2020 after Max India - the erstwhile arm of the $4-billion Max Group - merged its healthcare assets into Max Healthcare and demerged its senior care and other allied businesses in June, 2020 into a new wholly owned subsidiary called Advaita Allied Health Services Limited which was later renamed as Max India Limited.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior careneeds. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and MedCare, and independent Residences for seniors. Max Indias investor list includes: IFC, New York Life, Nomura, TVF, Habrok Capital and Porinju Veliyath.Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/ activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies. Antaras first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In January 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida, Sector-150. Antaras Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Care at Home andMedCare products. They cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related
Read More
The Max India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Max India Ltd is ₹1147.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Max India Ltd is 0 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Max India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Max India Ltd is ₹179.55 and ₹338 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Max India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.64%, 3 Years at 54.81%, 1 Year at 22.85%, 6 Month at -13.25%, 3 Month at 9.40% and 1 Month at 6.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.