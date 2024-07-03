Summary

New Max India Limited (MIL) was formed in June, 2020 after Max India - the erstwhile arm of the $4-billion Max Group - merged its healthcare assets into Max Healthcare and demerged its senior care and other allied businesses in June, 2020 into a new wholly owned subsidiary called Advaita Allied Health Services Limited which was later renamed as Max India Limited.Max India is now the holding company of Max Groups Senior Care business Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior careneeds. It operates across two lines of businesses - Assisted Care services, including Care Homes, Care at Home and MedCare, and independent Residences for seniors. Max Indias investor list includes: IFC, New York Life, Nomura, TVF, Habrok Capital and Porinju Veliyath.Max India is a multi-business corporate that is focused on people and service oriented businesses in the area of health and life care. The Company is engaged in the activity of making, holding and nurturing its investments in various businesses/ activities and also provides management consultancy services to group companies. Antaras first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In January 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida, Sector-150. Antaras Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Care at Home andMedCare products. They cater to seniors over the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related

Read More