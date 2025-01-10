Max India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.17
43.03
53.79
53.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
820.82
814.78
881.81
874.23
Net Worth
863.99
857.81
935.6
928.02
Minority Interest
Debt
5.5
0.79
0.15
0.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.05
2.54
3.99
4.59
Total Liabilities
872.54
861.14
939.74
933.26
Fixed Assets
102.96
99.23
99.19
97.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
622.93
523.49
577.09
675.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.91
1.54
0.58
0.75
Networking Capital
71.08
236.55
262.52
158.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.61
0.36
3.54
Debtor Days
4.02
38.38
Other Current Assets
81.41
244.68
270.35
161.49
Sundry Creditors
-1.54
-1.66
-2.96
-1.21
Creditor Days
33.13
13.12
Other Current Liabilities
-8.96
-7.08
-5.23
-5.11
Cash
73.65
0.32
0.36
0.92
Total Assets
872.53
861.13
939.74
933.26
