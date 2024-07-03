Max India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
130.59
144.68
179.82
86.99
110.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.59
144.68
179.82
86.99
110.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.13
8.6
6.15
6.81
317.81
Total Income
146.72
153.28
185.97
93.8
428.22
Total Expenditure
164.94
146.81
184.56
116.25
182.5
PBIDT
-18.22
6.47
1.41
-22.45
245.72
Interest
3.33
4.7
9.21
19.89
17.34
PBDT
-21.55
1.77
-7.8
-42.34
228.38
Depreciation
7.17
7.67
6.66
7.77
5.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.94
1.19
1.52
-8.46
0.15
Deferred Tax
0.15
0.56
0.5
1.99
2
Reported Profit After Tax
-34.81
-7.65
-16.48
-43.64
220.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-64.66
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-34.81
-7.65
-16.48
-43.64
285.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.41
-6.99
-48.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-34.81
-7.65
-12.07
-36.65
334.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.08
-1.56
-3.06
-8.11
53.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.03
43.03
53.79
53.79
53.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.95
4.47
0.78
-25.8
222.55
PBDTM(%)
-16.5
1.22
-4.33
-48.67
206.84
PATM(%)
-26.65
-5.28
-9.16
-50.16
200.1
