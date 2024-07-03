iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

259.05
(-2.59%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

130.59

144.68

179.82

86.99

110.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.59

144.68

179.82

86.99

110.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.13

8.6

6.15

6.81

317.81

Total Income

146.72

153.28

185.97

93.8

428.22

Total Expenditure

164.94

146.81

184.56

116.25

182.5

PBIDT

-18.22

6.47

1.41

-22.45

245.72

Interest

3.33

4.7

9.21

19.89

17.34

PBDT

-21.55

1.77

-7.8

-42.34

228.38

Depreciation

7.17

7.67

6.66

7.77

5.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.94

1.19

1.52

-8.46

0.15

Deferred Tax

0.15

0.56

0.5

1.99

2

Reported Profit After Tax

-34.81

-7.65

-16.48

-43.64

220.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-64.66

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-34.81

-7.65

-16.48

-43.64

285.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-4.41

-6.99

-48.85

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-34.81

-7.65

-12.07

-36.65

334.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.08

-1.56

-3.06

-8.11

53.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.03

43.03

53.79

53.79

53.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.95

4.47

0.78

-25.8

222.55

PBDTM(%)

-16.5

1.22

-4.33

-48.67

206.84

PATM(%)

-26.65

-5.28

-9.16

-50.16

200.1

