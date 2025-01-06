iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

264.2
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Max India Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

7.61

10.4

-7.15

Depreciation

-2.17

-2.67

-3.08

Tax paid

-1.33

11.27

-3.08

Working capital

133.32

55.51

Other operating items

Operating

137.43

74.5

Capital expenditure

3.23

4.38

Free cash flow

140.66

78.88

Equity raised

1,749.75

1,730.96

Investing

-97.96

-59.97

Financing

0.8

1.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,793.24

1,751.26

QUICKLINKS FOR Max India Ltd

