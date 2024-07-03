Max India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
42.77
26.46
45.04
40.69
49.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.77
26.46
45.04
40.69
49.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.46
6.49
4.64
4.52
6.02
Total Income
48.23
32.95
49.68
45.21
55.25
Total Expenditure
63.92
54.4
65.75
58.03
53.75
PBIDT
-15.69
-21.45
-16.07
-12.82
1.5
Interest
1.7
1.49
1.26
1.36
0.97
PBDT
-17.39
-22.94
-17.33
-14.18
0.53
Depreciation
4.61
3.93
2.98
2.43
2.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.7
0.12
1.24
1.28
2.85
Deferred Tax
0.03
-0.02
0.02
0.01
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-22.73
-26.97
-21.57
-17.9
-4.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-22.73
-26.97
-21.57
-17.9
-4.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22.73
-26.97
-21.59
-17.9
-4.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.27
-6.25
-5
-4.15
-1.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.17
43.17
43.03
43.03
43.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-36.68
-81.06
-35.67
-31.5
3.04
PBDTM(%)
-40.65
-86.69
-38.47
-34.84
1.07
PATM(%)
-53.14
-101.92
-47.89
-43.99
-9.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.