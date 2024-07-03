iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Quarterly Results

268
(1.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

42.77

26.46

45.04

40.69

49.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.77

26.46

45.04

40.69

49.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.46

6.49

4.64

4.52

6.02

Total Income

48.23

32.95

49.68

45.21

55.25

Total Expenditure

63.92

54.4

65.75

58.03

53.75

PBIDT

-15.69

-21.45

-16.07

-12.82

1.5

Interest

1.7

1.49

1.26

1.36

0.97

PBDT

-17.39

-22.94

-17.33

-14.18

0.53

Depreciation

4.61

3.93

2.98

2.43

2.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.7

0.12

1.24

1.28

2.85

Deferred Tax

0.03

-0.02

0.02

0.01

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-22.73

-26.97

-21.57

-17.9

-4.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-22.73

-26.97

-21.57

-17.9

-4.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22.73

-26.97

-21.59

-17.9

-4.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.27

-6.25

-5

-4.15

-1.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.17

43.17

43.03

43.03

43.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-36.68

-81.06

-35.67

-31.5

3.04

PBDTM(%)

-40.65

-86.69

-38.47

-34.84

1.07

PATM(%)

-53.14

-101.92

-47.89

-43.99

-9.54

