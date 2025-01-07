iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

267.5
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Max India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

32.6

33.65

73.6

yoy growth (%)

-3.12

-54.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.78

-9.48

-28.69

As % of sales

30.01

28.19

38.98

Other costs

-14.11

-16.46

-49.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.28

48.91

67.42

Operating profit

8.7

7.7

-4.71

OPM

26.7

22.89

-6.4

Depreciation

-2.17

-2.67

-3.08

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.16

-0.04

Other income

1.24

5.54

0.68

Profit before tax

7.61

10.4

-7.15

Taxes

-1.33

11.27

-3.08

Tax rate

-17.47

108.28

43.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.28

21.67

-10.24

Exceptional items

0

-13.03

-113

Net profit

6.28

8.64

-123.25

yoy growth (%)

-27.28

-107.01

NPM

19.28

25.69

-167.44

QUICKLINKS FOR Max India Ltd

