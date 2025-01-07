Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
32.6
33.65
73.6
yoy growth (%)
-3.12
-54.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.78
-9.48
-28.69
As % of sales
30.01
28.19
38.98
Other costs
-14.11
-16.46
-49.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.28
48.91
67.42
Operating profit
8.7
7.7
-4.71
OPM
26.7
22.89
-6.4
Depreciation
-2.17
-2.67
-3.08
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.16
-0.04
Other income
1.24
5.54
0.68
Profit before tax
7.61
10.4
-7.15
Taxes
-1.33
11.27
-3.08
Tax rate
-17.47
108.28
43.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.28
21.67
-10.24
Exceptional items
0
-13.03
-113
Net profit
6.28
8.64
-123.25
yoy growth (%)
-27.28
-107.01
NPM
19.28
25.69
-167.44
