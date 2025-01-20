Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
90.16
-42.7
Op profit growth
-95.66
443.49
EBIT growth
-91.2
195.06
Net profit growth
-66.04
-117.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.54
-23.73
-2.5
EBIT margin
-1.16
-25.12
-4.87
Net profit margin
-7.84
-43.94
140.78
RoCE
-0.35
-3.59
RoNW
-0.69
-1.95
RoA
-0.59
-1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3
-9.88
43.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.02
-11.8
53.67
Book value per share
119.24
121.44
131.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-24.6
-6.5
P/CEPS
-14.68
-5.44
P/B
0.61
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
68.78
-23.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.61
-19.46
13.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.42
32.45
Inventory days
301.46
717.86
Creditor days
-27.52
-55.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
1.24
0.37
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.18
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-30.1
-4.2
-32.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.82
-11.5
-22.52
Employee costs
-25.13
-73.15
-50.39
Other costs
-21.58
-39.08
-29.57
