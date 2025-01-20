iifl-logo-icon 1
Max India Ltd Key Ratios

255.4
(-1.67%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

90.16

-42.7

Op profit growth

-95.66

443.49

EBIT growth

-91.2

195.06

Net profit growth

-66.04

-117.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.54

-23.73

-2.5

EBIT margin

-1.16

-25.12

-4.87

Net profit margin

-7.84

-43.94

140.78

RoCE

-0.35

-3.59

RoNW

-0.69

-1.95

RoA

-0.59

-1.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3

-9.88

43.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.02

-11.8

53.67

Book value per share

119.24

121.44

131.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-24.6

-6.5

P/CEPS

-14.68

-5.44

P/B

0.61

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

68.78

-23.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.61

-19.46

13.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.42

32.45

Inventory days

301.46

717.86

Creditor days

-27.52

-55.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

1.24

0.37

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.18

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

-30.1

-4.2

-32.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.82

-11.5

-22.52

Employee costs

-25.13

-73.15

-50.39

Other costs

-21.58

-39.08

-29.57

