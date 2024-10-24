Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Max India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 As enclosed Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. As per enclosed As enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Max India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on August 14 2024 inter-alia to: (i) consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; (ii) consider and evaluate raising of funds through issue of equity shares preference shares and/or any other convertible or non-convertible securities including but not limited to warrants depository receipts debentures bonds or any combination thereof whether secured or unsecured by way of a preferential offer private placement rights issue qualified institutions placement or a combination thereof or such other methods or combinations as may be decided. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 27 Mar 2024

Max India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ending on March 31 2024. As per disclosure enclosed Re-appointment of Sanjay Grover & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 24-25 as per disclosure enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Dec 2023