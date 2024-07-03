Mayank Cattle Food Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
179.46
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
179.46
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.12
Total Income
179.58
Total Expenditure
173.55
PBIDT
6.03
Interest
1.93
PBDT
4.1
Depreciation
1.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.66
Deferred Tax
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
2.06
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
5.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.36
PBDTM(%)
2.28
PATM(%)
1.14
