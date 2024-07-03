iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd Share Price

245
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open252.1
  • Day's High253.25
  • 52 Wk High290
  • Prev. Close250
  • Day's Low245
  • 52 Wk Low 112.8
  • Turnover (lac)33.81
  • P/E44.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.82
  • EPS5.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)132.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

252.1

Prev. Close

250

Turnover(Lac.)

33.81

Day's High

253.25

Day's Low

245

52 Week's High

290

52 Week's Low

112.8

Book Value

49.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.3

P/E

44.48

EPS

5.62

Divi. Yield

0

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 350.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.5

4.56

3.25

2.45

Net Worth

26.9

4.76

3.45

2.65

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mayank Cattle Food Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharatkumar Popatlal Vachhani

Whole-time Director

Ajay Popatlal Vachhani

Whole-time Director

Tanmai Ajaybhai Vachhani

Whole-time Director

Mayank Bharatkumar Vachhani

Executive Director & CFO

Ankit Bharatbhai Vachhani

Independent Director

Ekta Ankur Dholakia

Independent Director

Neelesh Kushalpal Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Bhavesh Prataprai Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payalben Mrugesh Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mayank Cattle Food Ltd

Summary

Mayank Cattle Food Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Mayank Cattle Food Private Limited on April 21, 1998 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Mayank Cattle Food Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Maize Cake (Cattle Feed) & Maize Oil (Non-edible). The business process involves purchase of the Maize Germ, then mechanized expelling, packaging and selling of the Maize Oil and Maize Cake. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Rajkot, in Gujarat that provides easy access to raw materials and transportation. At present, it has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake. During the financial year 2023-24, it expanded the installed capacity from 18126 MT per annum to 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 36,252 MT per annum to 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake and during financial year 2021-22, further expanded installed capacity from 14310 MT per annum to 18126 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 28,620 to 36,252 MT per annum of Maize Cake thereby expanding the scale of operations and increasing market presence.In 2020, the Company established solar power panels of 150kva at their factory premises through electric
Company FAQs

What is the Mayank Cattle Food Ltd share price today?

The Mayank Cattle Food Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹245 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is ₹132.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is 44.48 and 5.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayank Cattle Food Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is ₹112.8 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd?

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.42%, 6 Month at 17.65%, 3 Month at 5.09% and 1 Month at 13.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.00 %

