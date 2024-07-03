Summary

Mayank Cattle Food Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Mayank Cattle Food Private Limited on April 21, 1998 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Mayank Cattle Food Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Maize Cake (Cattle Feed) & Maize Oil (Non-edible). The business process involves purchase of the Maize Germ, then mechanized expelling, packaging and selling of the Maize Oil and Maize Cake. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Rajkot, in Gujarat that provides easy access to raw materials and transportation. At present, it has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake. During the financial year 2023-24, it expanded the installed capacity from 18126 MT per annum to 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 36,252 MT per annum to 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake and during financial year 2021-22, further expanded installed capacity from 14310 MT per annum to 18126 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 28,620 to 36,252 MT per annum of Maize Cake thereby expanding the scale of operations and increasing market presence.In 2020, the Company established solar power panels of 150kva at their factory premises through electric

