SectorFMCG
Open₹252.1
Prev. Close₹250
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.81
Day's High₹253.25
Day's Low₹245
52 Week's High₹290
52 Week's Low₹112.8
Book Value₹49.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.3
P/E44.48
EPS5.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.5
4.56
3.25
2.45
Net Worth
26.9
4.76
3.45
2.65
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharatkumar Popatlal Vachhani
Whole-time Director
Ajay Popatlal Vachhani
Whole-time Director
Tanmai Ajaybhai Vachhani
Whole-time Director
Mayank Bharatkumar Vachhani
Executive Director & CFO
Ankit Bharatbhai Vachhani
Independent Director
Ekta Ankur Dholakia
Independent Director
Neelesh Kushalpal Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Bhavesh Prataprai Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payalben Mrugesh Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
Summary
Mayank Cattle Food Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Mayank Cattle Food Private Limited on April 21, 1998 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Mayank Cattle Food Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Maize Cake (Cattle Feed) & Maize Oil (Non-edible). The business process involves purchase of the Maize Germ, then mechanized expelling, packaging and selling of the Maize Oil and Maize Cake. The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Rajkot, in Gujarat that provides easy access to raw materials and transportation. At present, it has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake. During the financial year 2023-24, it expanded the installed capacity from 18126 MT per annum to 22,896 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 36,252 MT per annum to 45,792 MT per annum of Maize Cake and during financial year 2021-22, further expanded installed capacity from 14310 MT per annum to 18126 MT per annum of Maize Oil and 28,620 to 36,252 MT per annum of Maize Cake thereby expanding the scale of operations and increasing market presence.In 2020, the Company established solar power panels of 150kva at their factory premises through electric
The Mayank Cattle Food Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹245 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is ₹132.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is 44.48 and 5.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayank Cattle Food Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayank Cattle Food Ltd is ₹112.8 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.42%, 6 Month at 17.65%, 3 Month at 5.09% and 1 Month at 13.38%.
