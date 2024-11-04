Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results The Board Meeting to be held on 04/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 04/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year period ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 30/10/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 and Submission of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd September, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Appointment of Secretarial , Internal and Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

Mayank Cattle Food Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 and Submission of the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Financial Result for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Board of Directors of the Company was convened on March 26, 2024 and the following businesses were transacted: 1) Approval of Proposed acquisition of Partnership Firm, M/S AJAY INDUSTRIES having its business at Ajay Industries, Station Road, Manavadar, Dist: Junagadh 362630 by way of slump sale as a going concern basis. The Board meeting commenced at 9:40 A.M. and concluded at 11:30 A.M. We request you to kindly take the above information on your record. Kindly take the same on your record.

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024