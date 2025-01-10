To,

The Members,

M/s. Mayank Cattle Food Limited,

(Formally known as M/s. Mayank Cattle Food Private Limited)

Rajkot.

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the financial statements of M/s. Mayank Cattle Food Limited, Rajkot (Formally known as M/s. Mayank Cattle Food Private Limited) (the "Company") (Current CIN :L01210GJ1998PLC033969) (Previous CIN: U01210GJ1998PTC033969), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flows Statement for the period ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Profit and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

1. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of theFinancial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTER:

Utilization of funds Raised Through IPO (as described in Note 3(b) of the financial statements) Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter During the audit of Companys financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024 we noted some variation in the utilization of funds raised through the Initial Public Offering (IPO). The prospectus issued at the time of the IPO specified certain projects and purposes for which the funds were intended to be used. However, our review of the actual utilization of these funds indicates variation from the planned use as outlined in the prospectus. Our audit procedures in relation to the variance in fund utilization from the IPO proceeds included the following: i. Review of Prospectus and IPO Documentation: We reviewed the prospectus and related documentation to understand the planned use of funds as communicated to investors and regulatory authorities. ii. Analysis of Actual Fund Utilization: We obtained a breakdown of the actual utilization of the IPO proceeds and compared it against the planned use outlined in the prospectus. The utilization of funds raised through an IPO is a matter of significant interest to stakeholders, including shareholders and regulatory bodies. Any variance from the planned use of proceeds can have a material impact on the financial statements and may indicate potential issues related to governance, financial management, or compliance with regulatory requirements. Given the significance of the IPO proceeds to the companys financial position and the expectations set forth in the prospectus, this matter was determined to be of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the current period. iii. Examination of Approvals and Authorizations: We examined the approvals and authorizations for any variation in the use of funds from the originally stated purposes. This included reviewing board minutes, management decisions, and relevant committee approvals. iv. Assessment of Compliance with Regulatory Requirements: We assessed whether the companys reporting on the utilization of IPO proceeds complies with the applicable regulatory requirements, including disclosures required in the financial statements and other regulatory filings. v. Evaluation of Disclosures: We evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements concerning the utilization of IPO proceeds, ensuring that the information provided to stakeholders is clear, accurate, and complete.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT

THEREON:

1. The companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

2. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

3. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section

134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

2. In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

3. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

OTHER MATTERS

1. We draw attention to Note No. 2(e) of the significant accounting policies attached herewith which states that the management of the Company had estimated the useful life of its assets longer than that prescribed under Schedule-II to the Companies Act, 2013. For that the Company has a report by chartered engineer.

2. As mentioned in Key Audit Matters above and our separate report on matters 3(x) prescribed under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, the Company has utilized funds raised through Initial Public Offer for the purpose other than those indicated in the Prospectus to the extent of . 554.69 lakh. The Companys board of directors, as informed to us, initiated steps to correct temporary utilisation of such funds.

3. We were not physically present at the time of inventory taking and therefore, we relied on the managements representation as to the position of the Companys inventory.

4. In our opinion, these do not impact the financial positions after having regard to the size of the Company and industry in which the Company is operating and therefore, we are not modifying our report these matters.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(A) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(B) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in sub-paragraph (J)(h) below on reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11.

(C) The company has no branches and therefore this clause is not applicable.

(D) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(E) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(F) There are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(G) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(H) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in sub-paragraph (B) above on reporting under clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 143 and sub-paragraph (J)(h) below on reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11.

(I) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(J) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, on its financial position in its financial statements;

b) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

c) The Company is not liable to transfer any funds to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 40 of the Interim financial statements attached herewith, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person/s or entity/ies including foreign entity/ies ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

e) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 41 of the Interim financial statements attached herewith, no funds have been received by the Company from any person/s or entity/ies including foreign entity/ies ("Funding Party/ies"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party/ies ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on the behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

f) Based on the audits procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under subclauses (i) and (ii) of clause (e) of Rule 11 contain any material misstatement.

g) During the financial period under audit, no dividend has been declared, or paid by the Company.

h) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintain its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in respective software.

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintain the books of accounts for the period 1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023.

The feature of audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of accounting software for the period 1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for accounting software, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

For J C Ranpura & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 108647W Ketan Y Sheth Partner Membership No 118411 UDIN: 24118411BJZWTP4573 Place: Rajkot Date: 16 May 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S. MAYANK CATTLE FOOD LIMITED, RAJKOT, (Formally Known as M/S. MAYANK CATTLE FOOD PRIVATE LIMITED) (the "Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31March,2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For J C Ranpura & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 108647W

Ketan Y Sheth Partner Membership No. 118411 UDIN: 24118411BJZWTP4573 Place: Rajkot Date: 16 May 2024

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company as certificate and the books of account made available to us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that, in our opinion:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned program of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible asset or both during the year, and hence, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory including lying with third parties at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure at each verification by the management i.e. appropriate discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on each physical verification and have been properly dealt within the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been, during the financial year 2023-24, sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. As mentioned in Note No. 33 of the Financial Statement attached herewith, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with bank are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company the reason for such non-agreement is given in the table in the said note 33.

(iii) The Company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of costs records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that the Company have made and maintained the said books of accounts and records. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, though there had been some delays in certain cases. Further according to information explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds, which were not required for immediate utilization have been utilised towards repayment of the Companys short-term bank finance. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds utilised during the year was 554.69 lakhs.

Nature of the fund raised Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amount Raised /opening unutilized balance Amount utilized for the other purpose Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date Details of default (Reason /Delay) Amount ( .) Subsequently rectified (Yes/No) and details Equity Share Capital Funding Capital Expenditure towards purchase of Additional Plant and Machinery 184.33 42.79 5.60 Funds Utilised for Working Capital Requirements 42.79 No Equity Share Capital Issue Related Expenses 145.00 111.90 0 Funds Utilised for Working Capital Requirements 111.90 Yes Equity Share Capital General Corporate Expenses 400.00 400.00 0 Funds Utilised for Working Capital Requirements 400 Yes

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any fraud (i.e.intentional material misstatements resulting from fraudulent financial reporting and misappropriations of assets) on or by the company, during the year. Further, the management has represented to us that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. However, we are unable to determine/verify as to whether any such reporting has been made during the year or not.

(b) The auditor of the company has not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) We have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year under audit.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As certified by management, The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 38 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company as company does not have subsidiary company.