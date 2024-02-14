|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|MEGLON INFRA-REAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023.
