Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

37
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.49

9.33

8.8

9.1

Net Worth

16.49

14.33

13.8

14.1

Minority Interest

Debt

1.25

1.65

1.65

1.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.74

15.98

15.45

15.75

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.08

10.63

10.95

11.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.6

5.28

4.46

4.36

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.82

4.82

4.8

5.57

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.09

0.72

0.2

0.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.27

-1.13

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

-0.26

-0.27

-0.26

Cash

0.04

0.05

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

17.75

15.98

15.44

15.76

