Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.49
9.33
8.8
9.1
Net Worth
16.49
14.33
13.8
14.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.25
1.65
1.65
1.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.74
15.98
15.45
15.75
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.08
10.63
10.95
11.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.6
5.28
4.46
4.36
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.82
4.82
4.8
5.57
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.09
0.72
0.2
0.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.27
-1.13
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
-0.26
-0.27
-0.26
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
17.75
15.98
15.44
15.76
