SectorFinance
Open₹36.9
Prev. Close₹36.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹38
Day's Low₹36.9
52 Week's High₹40.95
52 Week's Low₹19.82
Book Value₹33.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.45
P/E14.41
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.49
9.33
8.8
9.1
Net Worth
16.49
14.33
13.8
14.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.39
0.63
-0.63
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Bhavna D Mehta
Whole-time Director
Chirag D Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamleshbhai Punamchand Patel
Managing Director & CFO
Vishwesh Darshan Mehta
Independent Director
SHRIKANT KOLHAR
Independent Director
Mehulkumar V. Patel
Independent Director
Rupal Amin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd
Summary
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the year 1985 with an object of entering the financial market with lease, hire purchase and other financial and capital market packages. The Company since incorporation has seen lot of dynamics in interest rates, lease/hire purchase rates, legal issues, securitization call money market rate, money supply, fiscal anamolies and changes in the financial sector. The Company is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase and investment in shares and securities. The above economic, financial and fiscal dynamics saw many companies in the financial sector changing their business strategy, and the marginal ones were out of the market. The Company also took advantage of developing the service sector by offering financial services in the field of finance and other capital market instruments.In 1993, the company undertook a major expansion in its fund-based activities such as lease and hire-purchase of plant and machinery. It also undertook new activities in financial services and merchant-banking. In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme.The Company is a SEBI-recognised category-I merchant banker. The Company set up a specialised department to offer expert project management and consultancy services. It developed a financial package to enable investors to acquire all required rights in securities. At present, it is concentrating on advisory and consultancy assignments i
The Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is ₹18.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is 14.41 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is ₹19.82 and ₹40.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.72%, 3 Years at 54.68%, 1 Year at 71.63%, 6 Month at 7.58%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at 5.67%.
