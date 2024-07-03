iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Share Price

36.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.9
  • Day's High38
  • 52 Wk High40.95
  • Prev. Close36.9
  • Day's Low36.9
  • 52 Wk Low 19.82
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E14.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.24
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

36.9

Prev. Close

36.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

38

Day's Low

36.9

52 Week's High

40.95

52 Week's Low

19.82

Book Value

33.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.45

P/E

14.41

EPS

2.56

Divi. Yield

0

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.86%

Non-Promoter- 44.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.49

9.33

8.8

9.1

Net Worth

16.49

14.33

13.8

14.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.39

0.63

-0.63

0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Bhavna D Mehta

Whole-time Director

Chirag D Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamleshbhai Punamchand Patel

Managing Director & CFO

Vishwesh Darshan Mehta

Independent Director

SHRIKANT KOLHAR

Independent Director

Mehulkumar V. Patel

Independent Director

Rupal Amin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd

Summary

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the year 1985 with an object of entering the financial market with lease, hire purchase and other financial and capital market packages. The Company since incorporation has seen lot of dynamics in interest rates, lease/hire purchase rates, legal issues, securitization call money market rate, money supply, fiscal anamolies and changes in the financial sector. The Company is engaged in leasing, hire-purchase and investment in shares and securities. The above economic, financial and fiscal dynamics saw many companies in the financial sector changing their business strategy, and the marginal ones were out of the market. The Company also took advantage of developing the service sector by offering financial services in the field of finance and other capital market instruments.In 1993, the company undertook a major expansion in its fund-based activities such as lease and hire-purchase of plant and machinery. It also undertook new activities in financial services and merchant-banking. In Aug.93, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme.The Company is a SEBI-recognised category-I merchant banker. The Company set up a specialised department to offer expert project management and consultancy services. It developed a financial package to enable investors to acquire all required rights in securities. At present, it is concentrating on advisory and consultancy assignments i
Company FAQs

What is the Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd share price today?

The Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is ₹18.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is 14.41 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is ₹19.82 and ₹40.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd?

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.72%, 3 Years at 54.68%, 1 Year at 71.63%, 6 Month at 7.58%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at 5.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.14 %

