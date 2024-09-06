|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Board meeting j held for consideration of appointment of ID recommendation of appointment of ID, approval of 39th notice and Annual Report 23-24, Internal auditor appointment, scrutinizer appointment and others (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024) Appointment of Director retirement by rotation under section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 by way of ordinary resolution passed by members at the 39th AGM of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 9.30 a.m. of the Company. Scrutinizers Combined report alongwith the e-voting and Poll report issued by the Scrutinizer of the 39th AGM of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 09.30 A.M. of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
