iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd AGM

37.05
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mehta Integrat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Board meeting j held for consideration of appointment of ID recommendation of appointment of ID, approval of 39th notice and Annual Report 23-24, Internal auditor appointment, scrutinizer appointment and others (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024) Appointment of Director retirement by rotation under section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 by way of ordinary resolution passed by members at the 39th AGM of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 9.30 a.m. of the Company. Scrutinizers Combined report alongwith the e-voting and Poll report issued by the Scrutinizer of the 39th AGM of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 09.30 A.M. of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Mehta Integrat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.