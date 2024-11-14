iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd Board Meeting

37
(-0.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mehta Integrat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 and any other business items consideration and approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 of the Company taken on record at the board meeting held on 14.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Board meeting j held for consideration of appointment of ID recommendation of appointment of ID, approval of 39th notice and Annual Report 23-24, Internal auditor appointment, scrutinizer appointment and others
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and other businesses Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and other agenda items Considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 taken on record at the board meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SCRIP CODE: 511377 Sub: Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 Ref: Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 In compliance with the regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider any other business if any as the Board may prescribe to be undertaken at the Registered Office of the Company as per regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015. Consideration and approval of audited financial results for the 4th quarter and FY ended on 31.03.2024 and appointment and resignation of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
MEHTA INTEGRATED FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on 31.12.2023 of the Company and to consider any other business agenda items. SCRIP CODE: : 511377 Re : Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 25th January, 2024 We would like to inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today inter-alia, considered and approved the Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:05 P.M. Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months end on 31.12.2023 of the Company at the Board Meeting held on 25.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

Mehta Integrat.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.