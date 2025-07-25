Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.27
8.07
5.13
Net Worth
11.56
8.36
5.42
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,239.6
|62.67
|53,854.31
|177.36
|0.8
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,472.9
|69.87
|39,567.21
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
211.75
|28.89
|13,138.6
|150.26
|1.69
|1,171.81
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
462.35
|60.2
|10,492.07
|50.03
|0.54
|712.33
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,120.5
|89.47
|10,366.39
|33.48
|0.14
|420.55
|184.26
Chairman & Managing Director
Mehul Pravinchandra Joshi
Whole Time Director
BHAKTI MEHUL JOSHI
Non Executive Director
Hiral Rasikbhai Joshi
Independent Director
Jyoti Abhay Jain
Independent Director
Khyati Chetan Ghandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Karan Mehta
#.A 305,306 Kemp Plaza Link Rd,
Chincholi Bunder Rd Mind Space,
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: +91 22 2872 3555/2872 7874
Website: https://www.mehulcolours.com
Email: info@mehulcolours.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Mehul Colours Ltd
