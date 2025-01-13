Mercury Trade Links Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.72
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.73
0.16
0.16
0.25
Net Worth
11.45
0.41
0.41
0.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.45
0.41
0.41
0.5
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.11
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.27
0.28
0.36
0.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.01
0.19
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.49
0.38
0.37
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-7.92
-0.28
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
0
0
0
Cash
10.08
0.02
0.04
0.01
Total Assets
11.44
0.41
0.4
0.51
