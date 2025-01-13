iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury Trade Links Ltd Balance Sheet

61.92
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:13:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.72

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.73

0.16

0.16

0.25

Net Worth

11.45

0.41

0.41

0.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.45

0.41

0.41

0.5

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.11

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.27

0.28

0.36

0.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

9.01

0.19

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.49

0.38

0.37

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-7.92

-0.28

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

0

0

0

Cash

10.08

0.02

0.04

0.01

Total Assets

11.44

0.41

0.4

0.51

