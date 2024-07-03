iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury Trade Links Ltd Share Price

79.97
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

  • Open79.97
  • Day's High79.97
  • 52 Wk High105.04
  • Prev. Close84.17
  • Day's Low79.97
  • 52 Wk Low 2.24
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E58.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.44
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mercury Trade Links Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

79.97

Prev. Close

84.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

79.97

Day's Low

79.97

52 Week's High

105.04

52 Week's Low

2.24

Book Value

45.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.86

P/E

58.45

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Mercury Trade Links Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

13 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mercury Trade Links Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mercury Trade Links Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 22.04%

Institutions: 22.03%

Non-Institutions: 77.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mercury Trade Links Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.72

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.73

0.16

0.16

0.25

Net Worth

11.45

0.41

0.41

0.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-0.26

0.02

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Mercury Trade Links Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mercury Trade Links Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aashray Lakhani

Independent Director

Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola

Executive Director

CHAPRAJBHAI VIKRAMBHAI ALGOTAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRIYA GUPTA

Independent Director

Shruti Gupta

Independent Director

Bhawna Saunkhiya

Independent Director

Sweta R. Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mercury Trade Links Ltd

Summary

Mercury Trade Links Limited was incorporated on 20 August, 1985. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 12, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of investments in shares and mutual funds, and trading in commodities.The Company has changed its business in 2023 and is engaged in the trading the of agro products, such as fertilizers, manures, plant or animal foods, pesticides, including insecticides, herbicides or and fungicides and all types of rice, maize, milo, seeds, cotton seeds, soyabeans, ground nuts, castors, linseeds, sunflower, coconut, rapeseed, almond, sesamam, mustard, sea seed, grapeseed etc. Apart from these, the Company sources the agricultural and forest products from manufacturers by paying an advance payment or as per agreed terms and then these products are sold to a network of distributors. Owing to their presence in market, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as wholesaler/retailers community.
Company FAQs

What is the Mercury Trade Links Ltd share price today?

The Mercury Trade Links Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Trade Links Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is ₹108.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mercury Trade Links Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is 58.45 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mercury Trade Links Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is ₹2.24 and ₹105.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mercury Trade Links Ltd?

Mercury Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.18%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3657.59%, 6 Month at 596.77%, 3 Month at 102.23% and 1 Month at -0.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mercury Trade Links Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 22.04 %
Public - 77.96 %

