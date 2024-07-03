Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹79.97
Prev. Close₹84.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹79.97
Day's Low₹79.97
52 Week's High₹105.04
52 Week's Low₹2.24
Book Value₹45.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.86
P/E58.45
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.72
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.73
0.16
0.16
0.25
Net Worth
11.45
0.41
0.41
0.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.26
0.02
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aashray Lakhani
Independent Director
Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola
Executive Director
CHAPRAJBHAI VIKRAMBHAI ALGOTAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRIYA GUPTA
Independent Director
Shruti Gupta
Independent Director
Bhawna Saunkhiya
Independent Director
Sweta R. Panchal
Reports by Mercury Trade Links Ltd
Summary
Mercury Trade Links Limited was incorporated on 20 August, 1985. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 12, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of investments in shares and mutual funds, and trading in commodities.The Company has changed its business in 2023 and is engaged in the trading the of agro products, such as fertilizers, manures, plant or animal foods, pesticides, including insecticides, herbicides or and fungicides and all types of rice, maize, milo, seeds, cotton seeds, soyabeans, ground nuts, castors, linseeds, sunflower, coconut, rapeseed, almond, sesamam, mustard, sea seed, grapeseed etc. Apart from these, the Company sources the agricultural and forest products from manufacturers by paying an advance payment or as per agreed terms and then these products are sold to a network of distributors. Owing to their presence in market, the Company has built strong relationships with both the farmers as well as wholesaler/retailers community.
Read More
The Mercury Trade Links Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is ₹108.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is 58.45 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury Trade Links Ltd is ₹2.24 and ₹105.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mercury Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.18%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3657.59%, 6 Month at 596.77%, 3 Month at 102.23% and 1 Month at -0.43%.
